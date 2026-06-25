FESTIVAL LATINO 2026 to Feature OKAN, Oro Sólido, and More at New Columbus Venue

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CAPA has announced the lineup of International Artists that will headline Festival Latino 2026 presented by Honda. The family-friendly, free event will be held Saturday, August 22, from noon to 8 pm, and Sunday, August 23, from noon to 7 pm on Columbus Commons and in the Ohio Theatre. Festivalgoers can enjoy music, food, children's activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

The Festival Latino 2026 headline artists will be:

Saturday, August 23

OKAN

Cuba – Afro-Cuban Jazz

Fusing Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms in songs about immigration, resistance and love, OKAN takes their name from the word for heart in their Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria. With vocals in Spanish, Yoruba, and Spanglish, OKAN is led by the Cuban-born violinist and vocalist Elizabeth Rodriguez and percussionist and vocalist Magdelys Savigne, both Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominees. OKAN's recent release Okantomi was awarded the 2024 Juno Award (the band's second Juno recognition).

Mazizo Musical

Mexico – Durangense

Mazizo Musical was founded in 2003 in Chicago by the Obregon Brothers: Raul, Ricardo, and Diego Obregon. They are originally from Canatlan de las Manzanas, Durango, Mexico. The band has released nine albums and has over 25 million views on YouTube. They have performed on the most important stages in Mexico, such as the Estadio Azteca twice in front of more than 100k people, touring most of the states in Mexico and the United States.

Oro Sólido

Dominican Republic – Merengue

Oro Sólido was formed by Raúl Acosta, nicknamed “El Presidente.” Coming from a family of musicians, Acosta and his brothers began performing when they were growing up in the Dominican Republic. When the family moved to the U.S., Raul continued his pursuit of music and performing. In 1994, he formed the merengue band Oro Sólido, which has established itself as one of the most important Latin music groups in the world. Acosta has been nominated for and won numerous awards over the years, including Estrella Awards, ACE Awards, and Lo Nuestro Awards. The group has shared the stage with artists like 50 Cent, LeAnn Rimes, Celia Cruz, Marc Anthony, Fat Joe, Johnny Ventura, Wilfrido Vargas, Tito Puente, El Gran Combo, and The Temptations.

Sunday, August 23

Jose Alberto “El Canario”

Dominican Republic - Salsa

José Alberto Justiniano, known as "El Canario", is a prominent tropical music singer born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Throughout his 50-year career, he has ventured into various musical genres such as Salsa, Son, Guaracha, Bolero, Merengue, Vallenato and Mambo, presenting his show on stages around the world. He has collaborated with several influential Latin music artists such as Celia Cruz , Johnny Pacheco, Tito Puente, Milly Quezada, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Oscar De Leon, Pablo Milanes, Jorge Celedon, and Victor Manuel, to name a few. With 27 albums and numerous awards, he has achieved 15 Gold and Platinum Records, three Latin Grammys, has been nominated for the Grammy, two Hispanic Heritage Awards, Emmy Awards and more. Alberto is known for his charisma, improvisations, and abilities as a singer, producer and conductor, being nicknamed “El Showman de la Salsa.”

Festival Latino 2026 will be held at Columbus Commons and the Ohio Theatre, marking a change from its longtime home at Genoa Park.

By relocating to Columbus Commons and the Ohio Theatre, Festival Latino aims to provide a more secure, accessible, and welcoming environment for all participants while providing all of the activities and entertainment that festival goers have enjoyed in the past. These venues offer greater infrastructure and resources that can help ensure a setting where attendees can gather with confidence and focus on celebrating culture, music, food, and heritage.

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