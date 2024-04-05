Artistic Leaders David Danzmayr and Vadim Gluzman Reunite for ProMusica's Season Finale in May 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Director David Danzmayr and Creative Partner and violinist Vadim Gluzman will reunite on stage together once again for ProMusica Chamber Orchestra's season finale concerts at the Southern Theatre May 11-12 at 7 p.m. Vadim Gluzman Plays Tchaikovsky will feature Valentin Silvestrov's Hymne — 2001, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, and Brahms' Symphony No. 2., and will also mark the conclusion of Gluzman and Danzmayr's celebration of 10 years with the orchestra.

Gluzman joined ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in 2013 as Creative Partner and Principal Guest Artist, leading one program and performing as soloist for another each season. Universally recognized among today's top-performing artists, Gluzman breathes new life and passion into the golden era of the 19th and 20th centuries' violin tradition. Gluzman's wide repertoire embraces new music, and his performances are heard around the world through live broadcasts and a striking catalogue of award-winning recordings exclusively for the BIS label.

Opening the program will be Silvestrov's moving Hymne — 2001. Silvestrov is a living Ukrainian composer who was forced to leave his home in recent years and Hymne — 2001 is known as being a very deep, very human piece of music.

Next, Gluzman will perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, one of the most celebrated works of the violin repertoire. Gluzman will perform the piece on the legendary 1690 ‘ex-Leopold Auer' Stradivari, which the concerto was originally composed for. The violin is on extended loan through the Stradivari Society of Chicago and was formerly owned and played by Leopold Auer, who Tchaikovsky had planned to deliver the work's premiere.

To conclude the evening, Danzmayr will lead the orchestra for Brahms' Symphony No. 2, ending the season with cheerful triumph and majestic glory. This will be the first time the orchestra has performed Brahms' Second Symphony, which will showcase ProMusica's ability to stretch beyond the typical classical and modern chamber music repertoire into the Romantic period.

“It has been an incredible artistic journey with both David and Vadim for the past ten years,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. “ProMusica and Columbus are so lucky to have these two musical visionaries creating amazing programs and taking artistic risks. To have them join together to end this 45th season will be nothing short of spectacular—and we look forward to what our future seasons hold.”

Additional information about Vadim Gluzman Plays Tchaikovsky is available at https://promusicacolumbus.org/event/gluzman-plays-tchaikovsky-2024/.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Vadim Gluzman Plays Tchaikovsky range from $18-$64. Tickets are on sale now and are available through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online at promusicacolumbus.org via Ticketmaster.

ABOUT PROMUSICA

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra delivers a world-class and unique classical music experience— through innovative chamber orchestra programming, education outreach, audience intimacy, and artistic excellence. Recognized for its commitment to performing new and contemporary repertoire, ProMusica has commissioned 68 new works and has presented more than 110 premieres.

Bringing worldwide talent to Columbus since 1978, ProMusica offers an adventurous musical experience through intimate performances on the stages of the Southern Theatre and The Fives. The orchestra, comprised of 37 musicians, showcases homegrown talents, rising stars, and guest artists of international acclaim. Beyond the concert hall, the orchestra is equally at home throughout the community, serving thousands of individuals through key education and outreach programs. Known for its dual traditions of artistic integrity and fiscal responsibility, ProMusica is now in its 45th season.