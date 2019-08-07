Wendy Williams Kicks Off Highly Anticipated WENDY WILLIAMS & FRIENDS' FOR THE RECORD...UMM HMMM! TOUR

Without a doubt she is the undisputed Queen of Daytime Drama - Wendy Williams. She has navigated her life like a fairy tale and a Lifetime Movie all wrapped into one. She has propelled to the highest heights of the media world and did it her way. However, her rise to fame and fortune's pinnacle has not been without bumps and bruises.

Williams, who successfully built an empire off of headlines and became known worldwide for dishing the dirt and spilling the tea on some of the world's most infamous stars, most recently became the ultimate headline. The tables of her own life turned and now she is the hot topic. Never to be defined by what life dictates, but rather dictate to life where it will lead her, Wendy Williams is finally living her best life and living it through laughter with her Wendy Williams & Friends Presents FOR THE RECORD...Umm Hmmm! Comedy Tour.

Wendy Williams' FOR THE RECORD...Umm Hmmm! Comedy Tour is being produced and presented across the country by Wendy Williams, Courtney Parker, Marcus King and Bay Area Productions. The tour features some of the country's most sought after, up and coming comics and is hosted by Williams.

The show hits Playhouse Square's Connor Palace on Friday, August 23, 2019 @ 8 p.m. for ONE BIG SHOW!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org, by phone at 216 -771 -4444 or The Playhouse Square Ticket Office. For more information, call The Playhouse Square Ticket Office at 216-241-6000 or 866-546-1353. Each market features a different comedic line up. Comedians Royale Watkins, Carmen Barton, Kristen Sivills, and Mark Viera will hit the stage for the Cleveland performance.

On the heels of what could be considered a year of unearthing drama- both personally and professionally, the Queen of Daytime Television is using her voice, and platform from her Emmy-Award Winning talk show to spill the tea about every juicy and hot topic headline of the year thus far, including her very own hot headline news. No topic is off limits, not even her OWN life. FOR THE RECORD...Umm Hmmm! Comedy Tour will do just that. Williams picks her own topics and each comedian punctuates the hottest topics and biggest headlines today with their own unique comedy twist. It is a side-splitting evening of laughter and a kind of "TURNT UP" Wendy fun that only she can give.

"Since I believe laughter is the best therapy, this comedy tour is the place for me to address my own hot topics and tell my story, my way," said Williams. "I think it's important to control your own narrative, and this show allows me the opportunity to heal and have some fun through laughter, while shaping the next chapter of my life."

During its trek across the country, Wendy Williams & Friends Presents FOR THE RECORD...Umm Hmmm! Comedy Tourwill hit seven markets during its initial run. The tour kicked off in Oakland, CA at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, July 28th. It concludes Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, GA at The Fox Theatre. The tour will have stops in Detroit, Tampa, Newark and Philadelphia.

"Addressing my issues head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment in my life, "added Williams. "I have a commitment to coming out of this better and stronger than before and all of my fans across the country are coming with me on the journey. I want my fans to know this is their chance to laugh, be loud and let their hair down or whatever they want to do. It's a night for celebrating life and to laugh. It's simple as that."





