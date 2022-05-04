WAITRESS Tour is Seeking a Child Actress to Appear as Lulu in Cleveland Stop of the Show

The touring production of Waitress, playing a limited engagement at Playhouse Square's Hanna Theatre May 26 - June 26, is looking for two young girls to alternate performing the role of "Lulu" during the five-week run. Auditions for Lulu will take place on Monday, May 9th, at Playhouse Square.

The character of "Lulu" is a sweet and carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production's finale scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4'2" and no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Covid protocols and testing policies will be provided to those individuals selected.

Auditions will be held at the Gund Dance Studio at IdeaCenter at Playhouse Square (1375 Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland). The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current head shot and resume to the audition; however, these items, as well as prior acting experience, are not required.

Parents must register their children online for an audition; no walk-ins will be taken. Registration is limited to the first 40 applicants. For more information or to register, please visit playhousesquare.org/lulusearch.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy@ winner and Tony@ and Emmy Award@-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award@ winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award@ winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award@ nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The musical recouped its production investment in less than 10 months-Waitress and Hamilton were the only new musicals from the 2015-2016 Broadway season that went into profit that year.

Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours (Playhouse Square launched the first US national tour in 2017), London's West End and around the world. New international productions include a UK tour currently on the road.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.a??

The Waitress original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Productions. The musical's world premiere was produced by The American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director, and Diane Borger, Producer).

Waitress will run May 26 - June 26 at Playhouse Square's intimate 550-seat Hanna Theatre. Tickets and more information are available at playhousesquare.org.