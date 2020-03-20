Verb Ballets Announces Cancellations and Postponements

Verb Ballets has announced cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19. The health and safety of our entire community including our patrons, students, dancers, and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Verb Ballets has been diligently monitoring the information coming out of CDC, the recommendations of the government, as well as the dance community regarding responses to the global pandemic, referred to as coronavirus (COVID-19).



In response to government recommendations, Verb Ballets has postponed or canceled all classes, outreach activities, performances, and events until June 1, 2020. The Verb Ballets Center for Dance closed on March 13, 2020 and will remain closed until June 1, 2020 or unless the situation changes.



Changes to the season

Spring Gala scheduled for April 3, 2020 has been cancelled.

NEOSonicFest previously scheduled April 4, 2020 is postponed until the fall.

Cleveland Public Theatre DanceWorks 2020 with Verb Ballets scheduled on April 23-25, 2020 has been canceled.

All School and Studio classes have been canceled until June 1 or further notice.

All Community Engagement and Education are canceled or postponed to dates that will be announced later.



Ticket buyers to canceled paid events can choose from these two options. A). Donate Your Tickets: As a valued member of our Verb Ballets family, you can appreciate the impact of cancellations on our financial health. As a nonprofit arts organization, Verb Ballets' resources are put to the test during a civil emergency like this one. We are asking you to consider donating the cost of your tickets as a tax-deductible donation to Verb Ballets. B). Or we can refund your ticket.





