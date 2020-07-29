Valentine Theatre Will Remain Closed Through the End of 2020

The Valentine Theatre in Toledo has announced that it will remain closed through the end of 2020.

According to a statement on the theatre's website, new programming will be announced in the near future for winter/spring 2021 and beyond.

If you have tickets to canceled shows in the current season, as previously announced, the theatre can be reached by leaving a voicemail message at 419-242-2787 or by email at boxoffice@valentinetheatre.com



The theatre is also asking for donations. If you are in a position to support them during this crisis, you can DONATE HERE.

Stay up to date on the theatre's happenings at http://valentinetheatre.com/.

