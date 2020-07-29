Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Valentine Theatre Will Remain Closed Through the End of 2020

Article Pixel Jul. 29, 2020  
The Valentine Theatre in Toledo has announced that it will remain closed through the end of 2020.

According to a statement on the theatre's website, new programming will be announced in the near future for winter/spring 2021 and beyond.

If you have tickets to canceled shows in the current season, as previously announced, the theatre can be reached by leaving a voicemail message at 419-242-2787 or by email at boxoffice@valentinetheatre.com

The theatre is also asking for donations. If you are in a position to support them during this crisis, you can DONATE HERE.

Stay up to date on the theatre's happenings at http://valentinetheatre.com/.


