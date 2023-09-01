Tickets on Sale For PRETTY WOMAN and MEAN GIRLS at Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square announced that tickets to the touring Broadway productions of Pretty Woman: The Musical and Mean Girls will be available for purchase beginning Friday, September 1. Both shows are part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Akron series, a collaboration between Playhouse Square and the University of Akron, and will take the stage at E.J. Thomas Hall at the University of Akron this fall. Tickets can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.

Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to Akron October 17 & 18. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).



Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).



Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, Pretty Woman: The Musical is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Woman: The Musical delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is produced on tour by Crossroads Live and is booked by The Booking Group. This production of Pretty Woman: The Musical was licensed by Music Theatre International.



Atlantic Records’ Pretty Woman: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, October 17 & 18, 2023. Curtain for both performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Arriving November 13 & 14 is the hilarious hit musical Mean Girls, featuring a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award® winner Jeff Richmond, lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin, and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Mean Girls will play two performances at E.J. Thomas Hall, November 13 & 14, 2023. Curtain for both performances is 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Tickets for the remaining shows on the 2023-2024 Broadway in Akron series, including The Cher Show (Jan 30-31) and Clue (April 23-25) will go on sale closer to those performances. Those onsale dates will be announced at a later time.

For more information on Broadway in Akron please visit Click Here.