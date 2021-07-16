Tickets On Sale Now for Beck Center for the Arts' THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING

Beck Center for the Arts has announced its first live and in-person play since the start of the worldwide pandemic, This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing.

Produced by Scott Spence, This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing reminds us we are all born of flesh and made of dreams. This tale brings to life the struggles and aspirations of three sisters as one walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted. Years later their journeys convene in a lovely home in the woods, albeit with a truculent badger. Experience this brilliant piece of theater--perfect for audiences young and old alike-with actress Derdriu Ring, and director Eric Schmiedl as they light our imaginations on fire.

In anticipation of welcoming theater patrons back to the newly named Senney Theater Beck Center made a number of investments in HVAC and air filtration to provide a safe environment for patrons as they return to live theater.

Now in his 31st season, Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director Scott Spence says, "I can't think of a better way to plunge back into the world of live theater where vibrant storytelling draws the audience in. This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, and This Girl Does Nothing tells the story of three very different sisters as they take life-altering journeys, and is brought to life by one of Northeast Ohio's preeminent actresses...Derdriu Ring. It's a story that is perfect for young and old alike, and you'll rarely get a chance to see anything quite like it on area stages."

Running Thursday July 22 (preview), opening July 23 until August 8, 2021, tickets are available for purchase on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 216-521-2540 x10 and beckcenter.org with ticket prices from $33 (adults), $29 (for seniors 65 and older) and $12 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. The show runs 70 minutes in length, no intermission. Preview performance is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, with general-admission seating for $10 per person. $10 Smart Seats® are available for each performance. For more information, please visit beckcenter.org.

All performances will take place at the Senney Theater inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.