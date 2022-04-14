The National Independent Venue Association Announces First-Ever Members Conference, Taking Place In Cleveland!

In what marks the next monumental chapter in the existence of the trade organization that formed to save the independent live concert, comedy, promoter and festival industry from certain collapse, The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announces today the first national gathering of its members with the inaugural annual NIVA conference. NIVA '22 will take place in Cleveland from July 11-12, 2022. Early Bird Registration begins today. Go to https://www.nivassoc.org to register.

The inaugural conference will focus on the future of the live industry and its varied interest groups that have benefited from the existence of the trade organization that formed at the onset of COVID-19 shutdowns.

NIVA, a non-profit devoted to representing the needs of independent festivals, music and comedy venues, performing art centers, and promoters, created the NIVA '22 conference to provide its diverse members, affiliates, and partners with two days of in-person programming, education, networking, entertainment, and more. NIVA '22 will feature an exciting, first-ever, Independent Awards Formal (Independent AF) at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

"We started NIVA to help independent venues and promoters survive the pandemic," said NIVA Co-Founder and Executive Director, Rev. Moose. "Together we fought for and won the passage of the Save Our Stages Act, which resulted in a historic $16 billion emergency relief grant program. Though the impetus was a crisis response, we've planned from the very beginning to continue growing NIVA into a full-service trade organization that serves its membership today and in the future. Our mantra from the start was 'First we survive, then we thrive.' We're excited to bring the live industry together in a new way that is truly impactful while highlighting the importance of connectivity. Our goal is to create positive momentum within the touring and live industry, altering the course beyond the pandemic and providing the necessary tools for our members to succeed while returning to in-person events and entertainment."

"Independent venues are a vital part of rock & roll. For all of us who love this music, these venues have greatly impacted our lives," said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris. "We are honored to welcome NIVA's members to Cleveland as we host the first-ever NIVA Independent Awards Formal at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to recognize those who work tirelessly to help this music ecosystem thrive. Our shared vision is to champion and support live music and its power to enrich local culture and communities. It connects us all."

NIVA '22's daytime program will provide a full schedule of curated events addressing the present and future state of the live industry in the current stage of COVID and beyond, and will focus on new technologies, featuring panels with industry professionals, specialized educational sessions, brand activations, and ample networking opportunities for attendees. Programming topics include safety, inclusion, diversity, equality, and accessibility, booking, ticketing, and marketing. The events will take place in multiple NIVA-member venues in the host city of Cleveland. During the evenings, conference attendees can take advantage of Independent Venue Week's concert programming.

"We have spent an enormous amount of time together virtually on screens over the past two years and formed life-long relationships as a result," says Sean Watterson, owner of Cleveland's Happy Dog and Vice President of NIVA's Great Lakes Chapter. "It gives me great pride to welcome all our members and extended community to Cleveland. Our city has a long history of industry-defining moments, and NIVA '22's birth here will be the newest moment in history for us to celebrate."

The first-ever NIVA Independent Awards Formal, a black-tie gala for members and guests, will be held on Monday, July 11, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

More about registering, media credential applications, and hotel information is available at https://www.nivassoc.org

Early Bird Registration Now through May 26.

Conference programming and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Non-member tickets are available to anyone.

Member pre-sale: $249 (ends May 26)

Member full price: $299

Non-member pre-sale: $599 (ends May 26)

Non-member full price: $699

Formed April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) represents independent music and comedy venues, promoters, and festivals throughout the U.S. NIVA created and led the #SaveOurStages campaign, resulting in landmark legislation establishing the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program administered by the Small Business Administration. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters, and festivals throughout the United States. The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) was founded to further this mission by also seeking to support a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers. NIVA is committed to equity in its support and advocacy for independent venues and seeks to create and encourage opportunities for venues, promoters, and festivals owned, operated, and staffed by people of color, women, non-binary, LGBTQ+, veterans, and people with disabilities.