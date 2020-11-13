The Loush Sisters Are Back At CPT via Zoom

The Loush Sisters Pay Per View (Buffer This!) will perform live at 8:00pm (ET) on November 27 and 28, and December 2, 3, 10, 11, 17, and 19.

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) has announced the Zoom premiere of The Loush Sisters Pay Per View (Buffer This!), created by Liz Conway, Michael Seevers Jr., and Beth Wood, directed by Beth Wood, and performed by Liz Conway and Beth Wood. The Loush Sisters Pay Per View (Buffer This!) will perform live at 8:00pm (ET) on November 27 and 28, and December 2, 3, 10, 11, 17, and 19.

This holiday season, join Holly and Jolly Loush (aka The Loush Sisters) for their deeply anticipated return (after months of isolation) in a bawdy, boozy, over-the-top holiday celebration. Fueled by song and a hefty dose of "holiday cheer," The Loush Sisters will reinvigorate your spirit with rowdy shenanigans and good ol' sisterly love.

CREATIVE TEAM of The Loush Sisters Pay Per View (Buffer This!)

Created by Liz Conway, Michael Seevers Jr., and Beth Wood, directed by Beth Wood, and performed by Liz Conway and Beth Wood.

The Creative Production Team includes Raymond Bobgan - Producer; Michael Seevers Jr. - Associate Director, Music Director, & Pianist; Cole Wyeth Sajovie - Stage Manager; Kerry Patterson - Costume Designer; Ryan T. Patterson - Scenic & Lighting Designer.

The run time is 60 minutes, and the virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close at 6:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

