The Cleveland Orchestra Reveals Detail Of 54th International Tour To Austria and Israel

In October 2023, The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst embark on their 21st international tour together, with five performances in Austria and Israel: Vienna, Linz, Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem, visiting Israel for the first time. In addition to this being The Cleveland Orchestra's Israel debut, The Cleveland Orchestra will be the first American orchestra to visit Israel since 2018.



Over the course of two weeks from October 18 to 28, the tour's concert programs will include music by Mahler, Mozart, and Prokofiev with baritone Simon Keenlyside performing songs by Mahler. The Orchestra will be based in Tel Aviv for a week from October 23 to 28 during which musicians and staff will work with local students, musicians, and community members, facilitating a cultural and educational exchange. The Cleveland Orchestra's visit to Israel is aligned with the 75th anniversary of Israel's Declaration of Independence in 1948 and the recognition of Israel as an independent state by United States President Harry S. Truman.



The Cleveland Orchestra is a proud ambassador for Ohio and the United States, carrying the depth and breadth of local arts and cultural understanding across the globe. The 2023 Austria and Israel Tour is part of the Orchestra's 106th season and the 22nd year of the ensemble's acclaimed partnership with Franz Welser-Möst.



“Nearly every season over the past half century, The Cleveland Orchestra has toured internationally,” said André Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra's President and CEO. “We are eager to perform for international audiences and proudly represent and promote Cleveland and Ohio abroad. This first-ever tour of Israel by The Cleveland Orchestra represents an important milestone as we continue to raise the Orchestra's profile and share Cleveland's cultural excellence on the world stage. It is also a recognition of the remarkable legacy of generosity that Cleveland's Jewish community has had on The Cleveland Orchestra and Israel. We are profoundly grateful for the commitment of a matching gift of $1 million from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to support this historic trip.



“This visit to Israel by The Cleveland Orchestra represents an important partnership between the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and The Cleveland Orchestra, sharing Cleveland's cultural excellence with our greater community, the world, and recognizing the legacy of generosity that Cleveland's Jewish community has had on The Cleveland Orchestra and Israel.



“The Cleveland Orchestra, universally recognized as one of the finest orchestras in the world, is a great example of the quality that can be found in so many organizations and industries throughout our state. It also represents the very best American culture has to offer the world. Music truly is a universal language that transcends cultures and connects us all, and that connection is probably more important today than it has ever been.”



“When The Cleveland Orchestra tours and travels the world, we take great care to present repertoire that showcases the Orchestra's abilities and lets the artistry of this ensemble shine. To that end, during our 2023 Austria and Israel Tour we've selected works by Mahler, Mozart, and Prokofiev,” said Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. “I fundamentally believe that it is important for The Cleveland Orchestra to extend our artistry with audiences throughout the world. Sharing our work is important, so that more people can know and experience what we are creating in Cleveland. Live performances allow audiences to truly understand firsthand that we set a high bar — and that our standards are pretty much unmatched worldwide. We are not just one of the finest Orchestras in the world, we represent one of the finest cities too.”



This is the Orchestra's 54th international tour, and its 21st presented with Welser-Möst. Most recently, in 2022, The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst embarked on their 20th international tour together, with 12 performances in nine European cities: Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Hamburg, Linz, Lucerne, Prague, and Vienna.



Education and Community Engagement Activities

The Cleveland Orchestra is well known for its commitment to education and community engagement, and this commitment extends even when the Orchestra is on tour abroad. Education and Community activities with Cleveland Orchestra musicians are scheduled to include performances for school groups in Cleveland's sister city, Beit Shean, workshops for young musicians, masterclasses and coaching with students from conservatories including the Buchmann-Mehta School at Tel Aviv University, and more. The Cleveland Orchestra looks forward to supporting the development of young musicians, engaging with local communities, fostering cultural exchange, and leaving a lasting impact on both the orchestra and the communities they visit.

2023 Austria and Israel Tour Programs and Venue Information

Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ǀ Konzerthaus, Vienna, Austria

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone



MAHLER

“Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

“Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio)

“Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

MAHLER Symphony No. 7

Friday, October 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ǀ Brucknerhaus, Linz, Austria*

*Private Sponsor Concert Raiffeisen Bank

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone



MOZART Symphony No. 29

MAHLER

“Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

“Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio)

“Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 6

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ǀ Auditorium, Haifa, Israel

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone



MOZART Symphony No. 29

MAHLER

“Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

“Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio)

“Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 6

Friday, October 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ǀ Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv Culture Center, Israel

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone



MAHLER

“Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

“Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio)

“Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

MAHLER Symphony No. 7

Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. ǀ Jerusalem Theatre, Israel

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone



MAHLER

“Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

“Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio)

“Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

MAHLER Symphony No. 7

With Gratitude

The Cleveland Orchestra thanks our supporters and partners, who provide vital support for International Touring:



Israel Tour

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation



Yuval Brisker*

Irad and Becky Carmi*

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Cleveland Israel Arts Connection

David and Inez Myers Foundation

Robert Goldberg

Gary and Cari Gross*

Harley and Rochelle Gross*

Ilana and Charles Horowitz Ratner*

The Simon Family Foundation

Jim and Myrna Spira*



With special thanks to Erika Rudin-Luria and The Jewish Federation of Cleveland



*Host Committee Member



Austria Tour

Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich

Mr. and Mrs. Wolfgang Berndt*

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ehrlich*

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Gröller

Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Kloiber*

Miba AG (Europe) and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Mitterbauer*

Mr. and Mrs. Veit Sorger

SPÄNGLER PRIVATSTIFTUNG

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Teufelberger

Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Umdasch*

Mr. and Mrs. Horst Weitzman



*Member, European Advisory Board



Additional support for international touring is provided by the Jones Day Foundation.