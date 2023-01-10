The Cleveland Orchestra Hires Jejuana C. Brown As Director Of Diversity & Inclusion

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced the hiring of Jejuana C. Brown in the senior team role of Director of Diversity & Inclusion. Ms. Brown assumes this position starting Wednesday, January 11.



Reporting directly to The Cleveland Orchestra's President & CEO and in close collaboration with the Vice President, Human Resources, as well as all executive and senior leadership, the Director of Diversity & Inclusion is a new position responsible for guiding and implementing efforts to define, understand, assess, and cultivate diversity. The position will develop a comprehensive equity, access, diversity, and inclusion plan that aligns with the Orchestra's objective to promote diversity as an essential element of the organization's core values, goals, and mission, which is to inspire and enrich lives by creating extraordinary musical experiences at the highest level of artistic excellence.



"The creation of this position is a very important step as part of The Cleveland Orchestra's commitment to make our institution and our programs more diverse and inclusive," said André Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra's President & CEO. "We could not be more pleased to have Jejuana Brown join us in this new role. She brings with her invaluable expertise and experience, in addition to a deep understanding of our Cleveland community. Her contributions will be essential as we continue our journey to enhance The Cleveland Orchestra's diversity and inclusion internally and externally, in order to better serve our community."



"I am delighted to join The Cleveland Orchestra to advance and strengthen our strategy and commitment for being an inclusive and innovative world-class performing arts organization," said Jejuana C. Brown, Director of Diversity & Inclusion. "Through the dynamic leadership of André Gremillet, the staff and musicians of the Orchestra have created a strong platform of diversity and inclusion efforts to build upon. In this new role, I look forward to continuing this momentum as we deepen our intentionality to provide an inclusive world class experience for Greater Cleveland and our global community."



The Diversity & Inclusion Director's expertise will inform and expand The Cleveland Orchestra's perspectives, practices, and accountability measures in all departments of the organization; advance the Orchestra's commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive internal culture; and build the Orchestra's reputation as a relevant, welcoming, and accessible anchor institution in the community.



Jejuana C. Brown is an equity and inclusion professional with a passion for leadership development, mentoring, and building inclusive workplace and board cultures. During her time as Director of Inclusive Culture & Talent Initiatives at Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP), she led equity and inclusion programming as well as a regional workforce diversity strategy. Prior to joining GCP, Jejuana led strategic projects for several departments at Cleveland State University where she also earned a Master of Education in Adult Learning and Development and a Graduate Certificate in Diversity Management. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate of Executive Leadership at the University of Charleston, West Virginia. An active community member, Jejuana serves on the boards of the Journey Center for Safety & Healing, Cleveland Society for Human Resource Management (CSHRM), and Facing History & Ourselves (Cleveland).