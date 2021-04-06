The Cleveland Orchestra Announces Eric and Jane Nord $1 Million Dollar Gift and Matching Challenge Fundraising Campaign

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced that longtime Orchestra supporter and philanthropist Jane Nord has given the Orchestra a $1 million gift as part of a fundraising match campaign. All new and increased support will be doubled by these matching funds, dollar for dollar, which means that the matching campaign has the potential of raising $2 million dollars, all of which will support the Orchestra's general operating funds.



"I want people everywhere to experience the same joy music has brought me. I first encountered classical music when I attended a Cleveland Orchestra Education Concert decades ago," Jane Nord shared. "Since then, the Orchestra has become a deeply important part of my life. I hope this matching campaign motivates people to give to the Orchestra so the music will play on through the pandemic and beyond."



"There's another unique part of this matching challenge," Nord continued. "I invite all music-lovers not only to make a gift, but to share their own Cleveland Orchestra stories, so that others are inspired to fall in love with classical music and support the Orchestra. I've made so many memories with my family and friends at Severance Hall and Blossom Music Center over the years. I'm sure many in our community have wonderful memories too."



"All of us at The Cleveland Orchestra are profoundly grateful to Jane Nord for her generous gift," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "Support for the Orchestra is especially meaningful in this moment. The pandemic has been and continues to be extremely challenging for us financially, as is the case for most performing arts organizations, and it is in great part thanks to the continued support of our community that we will get through this crisis. Mrs. Nord's generosity and the Eric and Jane Nord Gift and Matching Challenge will help ensure that The Cleveland Orchestra continues to make a great impact for the people in our community at a time when they need it more than ever."



The Nord family has a long history of support for The Cleveland Orchestra. In 2019 Jane Nord made a transformational gift that expanded free tickets to Cleveland Orchestra Education Concerts to all schools throughout Cleveland and its surrounding communities - so every child in our region can attend Education Concerts for free. Watch a video with Mrs. Nord speaking about the importance of supporting Education Programs that includes footage from Education Concerts in 2019.

The Cleveland Orchestra wants to know about the incredible memories audiences have to share, the impact the Orchestra has had on their lives, and how music has inspired them. Mrs. Nord cares about The Cleveland Orchestra family just as deeply as she cares about the music and with a story as amazing as hers, the Orchestra is eager to hear from the community. Visit clevelandorchestra.com/yourstory today to tell your Cleveland Orchestra story.



How to Donate to The Cleveland Orchestra

Visit clevelandorchestra.com/give, call Donor Services at 216-456-8400, or email donate@clevelandorchestra.com.