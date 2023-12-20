Steven Banks Joins CIM Faculty and Launches CIM's First Conservatory Saxophone Studio

On Wednesday, CIM announced that saxophonist and composer Steven Banks has accepted a full faculty appointment and is now welcoming applications for the school's first graduate-level Conservatory saxophone studio in fall 2024.

In his new capacity, Banks will transition from visiting faculty at CIM to saxophone and chamber music faculty and artist-in-residence.

"It's been a dream of mine for many years to start a saxophone studio at CIM,” said Banks, a leader in his field. “As I expand my role here to artist-in-residence, that dream will now become reality.”

Banks first joined CIM on the visiting faculty, in fall 2022. By that point, he was already regarded as one of today's most vibrant classical artists, renowned for his intentional support of diverse musical voices. Seen and Heard International recently said Banks may be “one of the transformational musicians of the twenty-first century.”

Certainly, CIM was not the first to recognize his talent. Banks regularly gives recitals in halls nationwide and has appeared as a soloist with major ensembles including The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and others.

Beyond that, Banks won an Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2022 and was the first saxophonist to win first prize at the Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. He often performs his own works in recital and with groups including the Dover, Borromeo, and Parker string quartets, and has been commissioned by violinist Hilary Hahn.

Previously, Banks taught at Ithaca College and Baldwin Wallace University. He holds degrees from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University. His primary teachers were Taimur Sullivan and Otis Murphy.

"There are few artists making a bigger impact on the world of classical music right now than Steven Banks,” said Scott Harrison, CIM's Executive Vice President & Provost.

At CIM, Banks will build a small, top-tier studio of six saxophonists pursuing a Graduate Diploma. All will enjoy lessons with Banks as well as abundant chamber and contemporary music opportunities and large ensemble experience. Banks will also be joined at times by co-teachers.

In addition, Banks will perform regularly, coach in the chamber music program, and develop a course in performance interpretation for woodwind, brass, and percussion students. His focus will be preparing young artists for a variety of potential careers involving saxophone.

“In his time with CIM so far, Steven has earned rave reviews for his musicianship, creativity, and kindness,” Harrison said. “Now he gets to build on that outstanding foundation and deepen his impact on our students and our city's musical landscape.”

Note that the saxophone studio is only open to graduate diploma students and that the deadline to apply to study with Banks in the 2024-25 school year has been extended to Feb. 2, 2024. For more information and to apply, visit cim.edu/admissions/apply.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee