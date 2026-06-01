Steubenville’s Dean Martin Festival To Welcome Vegas Favorites, Screen Stars, and More

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From June 18-20, 2026, Steubenville, OH will hold it's annual Dean Martin Hometown Festival for a 30-year anniversary. "The King of Cool" was born Dino Crocetti in Steubenville, and went onto become Dean Martin - one of the most everlasting voices in popular music and forever memorable stars on the small and silver screen.

Highlight shows and musical performances during the weekend include a variety of events at the Spot Bar, like Las Vegas headliners Joe Scalissi and Tom Stevens paying tribute to Dino on Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively. Energetic, on-the-rise band The Cugines and local Frank Sinatra tribute artist Dave Salera will entertain at Spot Bar on Saturday for an all-ages afternoon. One of the festival's can't-miss events is there on Thursday night - the annual karaoke contest with DJ Paulie Walnutz.

In the new 1917 Supper Club series, Michigan-based vocalist Jeff Grainger and in-demand touring entertainer Lee Dean (also appearing during the Thursday night Fort Steuben outdoor concert as part of the "Rat Pack Tribute Show") will sing and stroll while patrons dine at local Ohio Valley restaurants on Friday during dinner hours. Michelle DellaFave from "The Dean Martin Show" on NBC will do the same during Saturday night's supper club event.

Theatre lovers can head just across the river in Weirton to see Joe Scalissi entertain with a dinner theatre matinee at Undo's on Saturday June 20. Patrons of this show will also be treated to a display of a collection of items used by Martin and his "pallies". An interactive Rat Pack-theme dinner and murder mystery show will be presented by George Snider's Murder & Merriment on Wednesday as a pre-festival event at Scaffidi's in Steubenville.

Acclaimed film actor Lou Martini, Jr. will serve as emcee for many events throughout the weekend, marking his incredible 20th appearance at the annual affair. Home shopping network and TikTok host Hannah Timm will livestream from many of the events on the festival's official social media pages. "Everybody Loves Raymond"-credited multi-hyphenate Dave Shelton will be interacting with his fans at various times while in Steubenville. Film historian and preservationist Bob Furmanek will share stories about his recent project, restoring the Martin & Lewis film "Money from Home", when he appears virtually during a Friday morning talkback at the main branch of the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County.

A variety of other activities are also planned across each day, offering festival goers a fun-filled weekend of events.

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