Royal Comedy Tour With Comedians Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Tony Rock Comes to Playhouse Square

The Royal Comedy tour, featuring Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Tony Rock, is coming to KeyBank State Theatre at 8 p.m. on Nov. 19. Showcasing a star-studded lineup of world-class comedians, the Royal Comedy tour officially kicks off in Los Angeles on Sept. 30 before making its way to Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at PlayhouseSquare.org.

The Royal Comedy tour is produced by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.