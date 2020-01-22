Playhouse Square to Announce 2020-2021 Broadway Lineup on March 3

Playhouse Square will announce its lineup of shows for the 2020-2021 season of the KeyBank Broadway Series on Tuesday, March 3. The annual "Launch Special" will stream live at playhousesquare.org and on Playhouse Square's official YouTube channel, beginning at 7:30 p.m., courtesy of Labatt.

Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square's President and CEO will announce the new season from the stage of the Connor Palace in front of a live audience pulled from the Broadway Series' record-breaking base of 49,000 season ticket holders.

"Whenever I go to New York, members of the Broadway community ask me, 'Why does Playhouse Square have more season ticket holders than any other city?' And I have the joy of answering that Cleveland loves its theater! I also believe it is events like our annual Launch Special, which is free to watch online, that shows we welcome anyone to be part of our audience and experience it in their backyard. Conveniently, their backyard happens to have some of the most beautiful theaters in the world."

A preview of the 2020-2021 slate of shows will be shared with Playhouse Square Trustees and Donors at a private event the night before the "Launch Special" live stream.

For more information and to watch the annual KeyBank Broadway Series 2020-2021 "Launch Special" on Tuesday, March 3, visit playhousesquare.org/launch.

Playhouse Square is a world-class, not-for-profit performing arts center, arts education champion and downtown developer.





