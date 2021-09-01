Playhouse Square Announces September 10 'Season On Sale' Event

Playhouse Square is preparing to welcome guests for a full season of entertainment! On Friday, September 10 beginning at 10 a.m., tickets to more than 50 different shows including Broadway, dance, comedy and concerts will all be on sale as part of Playhouse Square's "Season On Sale" event. Shows going on sale include Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Black Violin, Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular "Birthday Edition," Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour, The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh, Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Prom and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org. Groups of 15 or more may call 216-640-8600. The complete list of shows can be viewed at playhousesquare.org/onsale.

Playhouse Square encourages mobile ticket delivery when purchasing for an easy, touch-free experience.

Masks are required for entry into all areas of Playhouse Square, regardless of vaccination status. For the most up-to-date information regarding Playhouse Square's health and safety protocols, visit playhousesquare.org/safety.