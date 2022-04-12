Playhouse Square Announces 2022-23 KeyBank Broadway Series

Playhouse Square has revealed the seven shows Cleveland audiences will enjoy as part of the 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series: LES MISÉRABLES (October 2022), CATS (November 2022), BEETLEJUICE (January 2023), HADESTOWN (January- February 2023), TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL (April-May 2023, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (June-July 2023) and SIX THE MUSICAL (August-September 2023).

"Our just-announced season features everything from beloved classics to the hottest new hits," said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci. "We are delivering seven new reasons to love Broadway in Cleveland and we simply cannot wait for these shows to take the stage in front of the best audiences in the country!"

Season tickets for the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square are available by phone at 216-640-8800 or online at playhousesquare.org/broadway. Season ticket plans range from $165-$735 per seat with monthly payment plans available. The virtual broadcast announcing the KeyBank Broadway Series can be viewed in its entirety at playhousesquare.org.

The website playhousesquare.org is the official online source for tickets to performances at Playhouse Square. Buying directly from Playhouse Square guarantees the authenticity of tickets.

The 2022-2023 KeyBank Broadway Series includes:

LES MISÉRABLES



October 7-29, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is still undisputedly "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

CATS

November 2-20, 2022

Rediscover CATS-the beloved musical with breathtaking music-including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory." Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation-experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

BEETLEJUICE

January 10-29, 2023

IT'S SHOWTIME!

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), BEETLEJUICE is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

HADESTOWN

January 31-February 19, 2023

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

April 25-May14, 2023

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards® and her live shows have been seen by millions with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL



June 7-July 2, 2023

POP THE CHAMPAGNE, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL IS THE WINNER OF 10 TONY AWARDS -- INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

SIX THE MUSICAL



August 8-September 10, 2023

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. Written by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy