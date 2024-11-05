Photos: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Continues Clague Playhouse's 97th Season

Performances will run Friday, November 8 through Sunday, December 8, 2024.
Clague Playhouse will present Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, from Friday, November 8 through Sunday, December 8, 2024 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM. See photos from the production.
A sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley continues the story, only this time with bookish middle-sister Mary as its unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.
Directed by Curt Arnold, our case features Sabrina Maristela as Mary Bennet, Jacob Lang as Arthur De Bourgh, Nicole Coury as Elizabeth (Lizzy) Darcy, Stuart Hoffman as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Eliza Rodriguez as Jane Bingley, Aseem Garg as Charles Bingley, Ariana Starkman as Lydia Wickham, and Gabrielle Perine as Anne De Bourgh.
Photo Credit: Terry Schordock
Gabrielle Perine, Jacob Lang, Nicole Coury, Stuart Hoffman, Sabrina Maristela, Ariana Starkman
Stuart Hoffman, Jacob Lang, Aseem Garg
Sabrina Maristela, Jacob Lang, Gabrielle Perine
Jacob Lang, Sabrina Maristela
Stuart Hoffman, Nicole Coury, Gabrielle Perine, Eliza Rodriguez, Ariana Starkman, Sabrina Maristela, Aseem Garg, Jacob Lang
Nicole Coury, Stuart Hoffman
Videos