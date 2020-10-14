NIGHT OF THE LIVING THEATRE Comes to Blank Canvas Theatre

The show will be presented October 30 - November 7.

After the success of last months show, Blank Canvas Theatre is once again bringing theatre back from the dead!

The show will be presented October 30 - November 7.

The safety of both the audience and actors is the number one priority, so the company invites you to join in for a no-contact, socially responsible, multimedia performance in the 78th Street Studios parking lot.

Our show will include actors dressed as iconic horror characters singing some of your favorite theatre and pop songs. These songs now take on a different meaning sung by your favorite serial killer or blood sucking vampire. This drive-in show will feature a full live band, some of your favorite BCT performers, and the lighting and projection design that you have come to love. As well as our friends at NINJA CITY selling food and drinks in the parking lot! What better way to get into the Halloween spirit? Last months show sold out fast. So get your tickets, drive in, experience something new, and help support LIVE theatre!

$40 per vehicle. Advance sale only, so get your tickets NOW! Please share a vehicle ONLY with those in your family/residence/quarantine pod.

All parking is first-come, first-served. Parking lot opens at 7:15 pm.

To purchase tickets for this show CLICK HERE.

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You