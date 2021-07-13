Jim Brickman Returns to the Hanna Theatre With Three Live Performances

Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. Join Brickman for this LIVE and joyous concert experience that blends yuletide memories and holiday favorites with his own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes," and "If You Believe".

Jim Brickman: The Gift of Christmas celebrates the gift of family, the gift of friends, the gift of peace, and the gift of love, wrapped up in sweet sounds of the season only he and his piano can provide. Pre-order Jim's upcoming new holiday album, Jim Brickman: A Christmas Symphony, beginning July 16.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one albums, 34 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide. His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Olivia Newton-John, Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Leslie Odem Jr, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." The Brickman Bedtime Story podcast can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify and iheart podcasts.

Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.