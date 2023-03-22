Grammy Award-Winning Composer And Conductor Eric Whitacre Joins Cleveland Orchestra Choruses For Week-Long Residency 

It's an exciting time to join the Cleveland Orchestra Choruses. Audition appointments are now open for The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, The Blossom Festival Chorus, The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and The Cleveland Orchestra Children's Choruses. Those interested should click here to register.

Grammy Award-winning composer and conductor Eric Whitacre will spend a week with the Cleveland Orchestra Choruses, culminating in a concert on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Music Center. Whitacre will conduct The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus in a performance of his 12-movement work The Sacred Veil, a collaboration with poet and lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri telling the story of life, love, and loss.

During his time in Cleveland, Whitacre will also hold workshops at Severance Music Center with The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus and local high school and college students.

"I am thrilled to have Eric Whitacre with us in Cleveland next season. The Sacred Veil is a deeply moving work, certain to have a profound impact on our singers and audience members. In addition to having Whitacre lead The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, we look forward to inviting hundreds of students to Severance Music Center to work with the composer on his music," said Lisa Wong, director of Cleveland Orchestra Choruses.

The Cleveland Orchestra and its choruses continue their long-standing efforts to make music education more accessible for young people in the area. That is why, beginning in the 2023-24 season, the Orchestra is removing another barrier. There is no tuition required to join The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, The Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus, and The Cleveland Orchestra Children's Preparatory Chorus.

This summer, The Blossom Festival Chorus will help The Cleveland Orchestra kick off its annual Blossom Music Festival with Beethoven's Ode to Joy on July 1. Later that month, The Blossom Festival Chorus will return to the Blossom Music Center stage later to perform with The Cleveland Orchestra and The Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus during the presentation of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.



Auditions for The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and The Blossom Festival Chorus are by appointment on April 16, April 29, and May 3. Additional dates may be added. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus auditions will be April 28 and May 18. The Cleveland Orchestra Children's Choruses, for students entering fifth through eighth grade in the fall, will have auditions on May 7 and May 8.

"What a perfect time to sing in one of our choruses! I am particularly grateful to our donors who have made it possible for our youngest singers to join us tuition free. Singing at Severance Music Center is the best start I can think of to a lifetime of music-making," Wong said.

Additional information on audition requirements, rehearsal schedules, and performances can be found here: www.cochorus.com/.