François Germain Appointed Director Of CIM Opera Theater And Voice Ensembles

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The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced the appointment of François Germain as Director of CIM Opera Theater and Voice Ensembles following an international search.

Germain, who currently serves as Professor of Voice Studies at CIM, will continue in that role while taking on new responsibilities overseeing opera productions and vocal ensemble programming.

In his new position, Germain will lead the development of curriculum and performance seasons, working with faculty, guest artists, and production teams to prepare students for professional careers in vocal performance.

“I am deeply honored and energized to step into the role,” Germain said. “It’s a privilege to build on CIM’s operatic tradition and focus on mentoring the next generation of singers.”

CIM Executive Vice President and Provost Scott Harrison said Germain’s experience within the institution positions him to expand its programs. “François Germain brings a deep understanding of our students, our faculty, and our mission,” Harrison said, adding that the role will allow him to further shape the school’s performance curriculum.

Germain is an internationally active vocal coach, pianist, and educator, with experience across Europe and North America. He has worked as a guest vocal and language coach at the Semperoper in Dresden and has performed at venues including Steinway Hall in New York and the Mozarteum in Salzburg.

He holds a Doctor of Music degree in piano performance from the Université de Montréal and has additional academic training in political science from Sciences Po in Aix-en-Provence.

About Cleveland Institute of Music

The Cleveland Institute of Music is a conservatory focused on training classical musicians, with alumni performing internationally as soloists, ensemble members, and educators. The institution presents a wide range of performances and educational programs throughout the year.