Firestone Theatre's THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Set For January On-Demand Streaming

Firestone Theatre is set to present the live radio play, The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script, for on-demand streaming over three days in January. This live-streamed production of The Way of the Worlds: the 1938 Radio Script will be available on-demand at BroadwayOnDemand.com Friday, January 22 through Sunday, January 24, 2021. A link to the live-stream platform can be found on the theatre's website at FirestoneTheatre.com. Tickets for this on-demand event are $7.00 plus any streaming fees. The production will be recorded with strict adherence to the original script including students playing multiple roles and the inclusion of sound effects, and old-fashioned story telling.

The classic science fiction radio drama, The War of the World: The 1938 Radio Script is written by Howard E. Koch and based on the 1897 novel by H.G. Wells. It was famously used as a Halloween eve program by the Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre on the Air. This infamous broadcast induced panic in many listeners -- especially in New Jersey, the primary setting. The 1938 CBS broadcast had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place. Adapted by Howard E. Koch, co-writer of Casablanca, and directed and narrated by Orson Welles, this original script details the frightening tale of an extraterrestrial takeover in the area of Grover's Mill, NJ.

The Firestone production of The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script is led by senior Alison Lohr (in multiple roles), as well as juniors Shomari Bryant (observer), Brandon Drone (multiple roles), Alix Hernandez (Carl Phillips), Peter Kolodziej (Professor Pierson), Jada Langston (multiple roles), and Adin Merritt (Commander Voght). Other cast members include sophomore Kylee Groves (Announcer 2), and freshmen Trevor Boss (multiple roles), Alaina Tennant (multiple roles), and Arianna Campbell (multiple roles).

The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script is directed by Mark A. Zimmerman. Juniors Adin Merritt and Brandon Drone are sound designers. Junior eMJay Ross serves as visual designer.

Firestone Theatre is the award-winning play and musical-production component of the Akron School for the Arts housed at Firestone Community Learning Center. The curricular track of Firestone Theatre is accessible to all rising ninth-grade students via open enrollment and a formal audition. The most recent open enrollment has recently closed. Students may also join the Firestone Theatre curricular program through the Akron Public School's College and Career Academies (CCA) as a sophomore.