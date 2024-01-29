Dobama Theatre Launches FULL CIRCLE Community Engagement Program

Dobama Theatre has announced the launch of a new community engagement initiative - the FULL CIRCLE program. This new venture connects members of communities represented in the scripts Dobama produces to both artists during the rehearsal process and to patrons through audience engagement offerings. The program also promotes awareness of important cause and organizations in the region, while assisting in raising funds for these non-profit institutions.

On January 26th, AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN opened to great acclaim at Dobama, but there is more than a superb show planned. This production marks the first production to involve FULL CIRCLE program support in the rehearsal room and to feature community event offerings during the run of performances. For Drag Queen, Dobama collaborated with local drag performer Onya Nurve as a consultant on the show, helping to ensure the production is created with cultural competency. She was present in rehearsals and assisted on choreography, make-up, costume, and dramaturgy.

Because the script in part addresses the health disparities facing BIPOC LGBTQ+ people living with HIV, Dobama is also partnering with the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland to provide free HIV testing, resources and information to audiences as part of the new Full Circle Program. There will be post-show discussions following Saturday night performances throughout the run with representatives from the AIDS Task Force. Donations collected at performances of the show will be split with the AIDS Task Force as well.

Another Full Circle Program engagement event will be held on Saturday, February 10th. Dobama is partnering with Near West Theatre and Cleveland's Tallest Drag Entertainer Veranda L'Ni to offer a Drag Story Hour at the theatre for area families. Ms. L'Ni is the creator of the Drag Pride flag and is a mainstay in drag events in the Cleveland area and beyond. Near West Theatre's Drag Story Hour performances have been important, wonderful events serving the West Side of Cleveland. Near West are vital collaborators in creating what is sure to be a successful drag story hour event at Dobama. While AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN is only appropriate for adult audiences, this Drag Story Hour will offer families a chance to be a part of the experience.

"We are thrilled about the collaborations and partnerships that we have made as part of our new 'Full Circle' initiative," said Artistic Director Nathan Motta. "This effort is an example of what being a forward-thinking, professional theatre is all about and is one more important way we can be of service in our shared community. We look forward to making this dynamic program an integral part of our work moving forward."

FULL CIRCLE programming will be a part of every mainstage show and partnerships are already planned for the future. For the March production of SOMETHING CLEAN, Dobama will be collaborating with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center. A representative from that organization will participate in the rehearsal process, literature will be available at every show, and panel discussions are being planned to follow Saturday night performances throughout the run.

For more information on the FULL CIRCLE program, visit: dobama.org/full-circle

For a complete performance schedule for AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at: 216-932-3396 or visit: dobama.org/drag-queen

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Visit the Box Office to purchase.

