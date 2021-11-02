Cleveland's Classic Company Will Perform A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 33rd production of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, running November 26 - December 23, 2021. The production has delighted almost 800,000 people in its history, making it one of northeast Ohio's most-loved and best-attended holiday events.



Great Lakes Theater's 33rd production of A Christmas Carol is generously supported by The John P. Murphy Foundation and US Bank. A Christmas Carol's production media sponsor is R43 Limited. The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2021-22 season. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's 2021-22 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 60th anniversary season is Ideastream Public Media.

Freedman's adaptation of A Christmas Carol is presented as a story within a story. The fictitious Cleaveland family gathers in its Victorian-era parlor on Christmas Eve to read Mr. Dickens' book. As Mrs. Cleaveland reads the story to her family, her youngest child, Master William, re-imagines familiar faces as characters in the story: the Cleaveland's crotchety manservant becomes Scrooge; Father becomes Bob Cratchit; Mother becomes Belle, and the Cleaveland children become the Cratchits, with Master William becoming the beloved Tiny Tim. In all, more than 60 Dickens characters are brought to life on stage.

Great Lakes Theater's production incorporates theatrical special effects to preserve a strong sense of the supernatural, emphasizing the novel's origins in folktales and myth. Designers for the GLT production blend exceptional stagecraft with dramatic effects that evoke the magical and mysterious aspects of a classic ghost story.



Great Lakes Theater considers the health and safety of its patrons, visitors, artists, and staff its highest priority. As a resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will follow the health and safety policies established by Playhouse Square's Healthy Together guidelines. These guidelines include, but are not limited to, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of negative COVID-19 test result and mask requirements for all audience members, including children. Find detailed information online at the Visitor Health & Safety page (www.GreatLakesTheater.org/visitorsafety) of the Great Lakes Theater site. These guidelines are subject to change with the most up-to-date information shared via the Great Lakes Theater website on the Visitor Health & Safety page.

Great Lakes Theater's 33rd production of A Christmas Carol begins on Friday, November 26th at 7:30 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square. Curtain times for all evening performances will remain at 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday and select weekday matinees. An audio-described and sign-interpreted performance is scheduled for Sunday, November 28th at 3:00 p.m.

Single tickets for Great Lakes Theater's production of A Christmas Carol range in price from $35-$80 (Patrons 25 & Under pay $30 - any performance / any seat) and are available by calling (216) 241-6000 or by ordering online at www.greatlakestheater.org. Groups of ten or more receive discounts and should call (216) 453-1066 to make reservations.



Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming reaches 100,000 adults and students annually.