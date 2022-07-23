Cleveland Public Theatre's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) 2022 Presents THE MYTH OF ME

Cleveland Public Theatre's (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan will present the return of CPT's celebrated Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP), Cleveland's longest-running arts and job training program for teens. STEP returns to outdoor venues this summer with the original play, The Myth of Me which was written and performed by participating area high school students who attend Cleveland School of the Arts, Brooklyn Heights High School, St. Ignatius, Maple Heights High School, and Cornerstone Christian Academy. Many of the instructors are students themselves coming from colleges all over the state.

ABOUT THE SHOW

A neighborhood at the crossroads of past and present faces a collective crisis when a young girl loses all sense of hope. A greedy landlord and mysterious events shake the community into an awakening that sparks a revolution of thought. To succeed, they must begin to see one another truly for the first time. Inspired by familiar myths and legends, The Myth of Me urges us to ask what we really know of one another and ourselves. What are the truths, what are the lies, and what exists for all of us in the space between? Is our fate predetermined, or must we act to create our own destiny? Infused with music and dance, this original piece offers joy, humor, and heart. Created by a team of talented Cleveland youth with guidance from professional local artists, The Myth of Me celebrates the important stories which exist within us all.

The Myth of Me showcases the ensemble work of 15 young artists who are currently navigating the balance between the worlds of childhood and adulthood. Join us to experience this unique piece of free outdoor theatre!

ABOUT STUDENT THEATRE ENRICHMENT PROGRAM (STEP)

CPT's Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) is a rigorous arts-based program that provides hands-on job training, engaging Cleveland-area youth from families defined as low-income in a powerful learning experience that develops job skills, academic achievement, and interpersonal skills. As part of this eight-week summer program, youth, ages 14-19, work together to create, produce, perform, and tour their own play. This program is the longest-running arts-based, workplace development program in Cleveland and is an international model for engaging youth. Since its beginning in 1994, STEP has received multiple awards and recognitions including those from the City of Cleveland, The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Through STEP, teens see themselves as a positive and inspirational force, and watch as their work has an impact on the larger Cleveland community.

Producer Raymond Bobgan

Education Director Nicole Sumlin

Director Melissa Crum

Teaching Artists Cyril Amanfo, Zavi Odetta, Christian Mintah

Tech Team Leader Garrett Markgraf

Tech Team Assistant Janya Robinson

Costume Designer Inda Blatch-Geib

Assistant Designer and Crafts Person Dred Geib

Performance Ensemble: Hope (Zion) Benson, Nicole Capellan, Yousif Elberri, Avieana Faulks-Williams, Samantha Gallo, Samia Keeton, Jaylen King, Elisa Lovelace, Kayla Ponyard, Jaiyah Pryor, Tatyana Rojas-Hibbitt, Lauryn Stewart, Alija Toles, Isaiah Young, Ja'Miyah Youngs.