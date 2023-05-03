Cleveland Public Theatre Presents STATION HOPE 2023 10th Anniversary

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the 10th anniversary of Station Hope on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm on the grounds of Cleveland's first authenticated Underground Railroad site St. John's Episcopal Church at 2600 Church Avenue. Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland's social justice heritage and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity.

Engage with over 200 artists and 50+ community and professional arts & cultural organizations from across Northeast Ohio as they envision, interrogate, and seek out hope. Audiences explore the historic properties while viewing works of theatre, music, storytelling, and dance inspired by the most important issues of our time. Station Hope is free, family-friendly, and open to all.

"As we approach this 10th anniversary, I feel immense gratitude to be a witness and accomplice, and I feel a hunger for more learning, more change, and yes, hope. I know I need it now more than ever. We all do." ―Raymond Bobgan, CPT executive artistic director

Each year, over 2,000 people attend the annual event which features art and performance staged in and around one of the most historically significant sites in Greater Cleveland, St. John's Episcopal Church. In addition to performances, audiences will get to enjoy the original architecture of the historic church while also taking in art displays and interactive art activities on the grounds of the church.

Cleveland Public Theatre's Station Hope 2023 is presented in partnership with The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, Councilman Kerry McCormack, and Ohio City Incorporated.