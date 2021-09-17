Cleveland Public Theatre Presents PANDEMONIUM 2021: THE BREAK OF DAWN

Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Pandemonium 2021-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-this Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 7:00pm through midnight. The Pandemonium 2021 theme is "The Break of Dawn."

Pandemonium transforms the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive, featuring fabulous local food, free valet, and complimentary drinks served all night long. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination-Pandemonium proceeds benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

For Pandemonium 2021, to ensure the safety of the guests, artists, and staff, the majority of the party will take place outside. At this time, 80% of performances and 100% of food and beverage service are planned for outdoors and under tent canopies so guests can celebrate rain or shine! All guests, volunteers, artists, and staff at Pandemonium are required to be VACCINATED against COVID-19, and vendors will wear masks. For any indoor spaces, capacity will be monitored and limited for social distancing purposes, and masks will be required. CPT will provide disposables and CPT-branded souvenir masks.

This year, CPT honors Randell McShepard (Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer for RPM International Inc) with the 2021 PAN Award, recognizing his advocacy for equity and inclusion, the environment, and our Greater Cleveland community.

To plan your evening, check out the Map & Schedule here, or the Program & Artist Listings here. In general, allow plenty of time for travel and arrival. As parking space is limited, we encourage patrons to take advantage of the complimentary valet parking beginning at 6:30pm.

Tickets are available online at www.cptonline.org or by calling (216) 631-2727 ext. 501. Proceeds support CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Online and phone purchase will close at 5pm on Friday, September 17. The box office will re-open for walk-up purchases at 6:45pm on Saturday, September 18.

Pandemonium 2021 Artists (list subject to change)

Dance Performances by Verb Ballets; Inlet Dance Theatre; Ballet Legato; Bella Sin; De'Aja Mon'e & Ahaadii Rice Live Music Performances by Pureplex DJs featuring Neil Chastain and DJ Square Biz; The Katy; Anthony Covatta; Harmony; DJ Chris Pulse, Post Saga and more Original Theatrical Work by Raymond Bobgan & Cleveland CORE Ensemble; Carrie Williams & Amy Schwabauer; Amanda Lin Boyd; The Dark Room featuring plays by Tim Collingwood, Craig Webb, Renee Schilling, Molly McFadden; Andrew Aaron Valdez; Zuggie Tate; Raja Belle Freeman; Patrick Warner; Holly Holsinger; Cassandra Harner; Avery LaMar Pope; Syrmylin Cartwright; Luna Larkinsong, and many more Additional Performances by Mark Zust; Martinique Mims; Erin E. Dolan & Stratosphere; Ohio City Theatre Project; Nadia Tarnawsky; Toby Vera Bercovici; Daniel Wasdahl; Radio on the Lake Theatre; Window Performances with Maya Nicholson, Ananias J. Dixon, Sidney Smith, Michelle Guerry, Kristen Zajac, Jordan Thompson, Jason Samuel, & Alisha M. Caraballo, Art Acts; Kriss Mills & Caddie Harner; Yacht Lemonade; Generation L.Y.G.H.T; Real Live Theatre; Statosphere; Kyle Rakotci, Lydia Benson, Maja Paar, Forrest Paige, and others Visual Art Installation & Multimedia by Inda Blatch-Geib Designs; Cara Romano; Benjamin Gantose & Cayla Destefano; Dale Good; Beth Wood, and more.

Pandemonium 2021 Celebrity Chefs as of 8/26/21

Grumpy's Cafe, Gypsy Beans & Baking Co., Ninja City Kitchen and Bar, Rincόn Criollo, The Root Cafe, Saigon Food Service and Catering, Sweet Moses, Urban Kitchen, XYZ the Tavern, and Taste of Cleveland.

About the 2021 PAN Award Honoree: Randell McShepard

Randell McShepard serves as the Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer for RPM International Inc.

An active community and corporate leader, Randell serves on several boards in the Cleveland area including Baldwin Wallace University, Destination Cleveland, and Taylor Oswald LLC. He is Co-Founder and Chairman of PolicyBridge, a public policy think tank serving the Northeast Ohio region, and Co-Founder of the Rid-All Green Partnership, a thriving urban farm and environmental education campus in Cleveland's Lower Kinsman neighborhood. He also currently serves as a member of the Cuyahoga County Citizens' Advisory Council on Equity, established in 2020.

Randell's previous community and civic leadership roles have included President of The Union Club of Cleveland, Chairman of the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County Workforce Investment Board, Chairman of the Manufacturing Advocacy Council of the National Association of Manufacturers, Chairman of the Sisters of Charity Foundation, Vice-Chairman of the Fund for Our Economic Future, and Vice-Chairman of Business Volunteers Unlimited. He has also served as a Trustee for the George Gund Foundation, the City Club of Cleveland Foundation, and United Way of Greater Cleveland.

Among his many honors, Randell was inducted into the John F. Kennedy High School Hall of Fame and has been recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of Cleveland State University and Baldwin Wallace University. He was also recognized as a "C-Suite Champion" by Crain's Cleveland in 2019. He is a graduate of Leadership Cleveland and remains active at his home church, St. James AME Church in Cleveland, where he serves on the Steward Board.

PANDEMONIUM 2021 HONORARY CHAIRS

Mayor Frank G. Jackson

Tom & Sandra Sullivan (in memoriam)

CO-CHAIRS as of 8/26/21 (*indicates past Pan Award honoree)

Kristen Baird Adams, Brent D. Ballard, Micki Byrnes*, Luis & Jessica Cartagena, Joe & Nelda DiRocco, Chris Gorman, Hon. Peter Lawson Jones & Lisa Payne Jones, Robyn Minter Smyers, Sean Richardson, Jan Roller & David Abbott, & Frank C. Sullivan

Click here to view sponsors of Pandemonium 2021.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities for Pandemonium 2021, contact Caitie H. Milcinovic, Director of Organizational Advancement, at caitiehm@cptonline.org or 216-631-2727 x213.

PRESS INQUIRIES: For interview requests, media coverage at the event, photographs, or any additional information, please contact Caitlin Lewins, Director of Audience Engagement & Media Relations, at clewins@cptonline.org or 216-631-2727 ext 211.