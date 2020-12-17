Cleveland Playhouse Presents THEATRE THURSDAY: HOLIDAY MOVIE NIGHT

Cleveland Play House celebrates the joy of the season in the next installment of Theatre Thursday: Holiday Movie Night on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Hosted by Artistic Director Laura Kepley, the December edition includes a special screening of original short films by commissioned artists, including: Will Van Dyke, Christopher Gerson, Tarah Flanagan, D.M. Pulley, Jeff Talbott, and Jimmie Woody. Tickets to Theatre Thursday are Pay What You Can starting at $5 and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Artistic Director Laura Kepley states, "December Theatre Thursday will be all the fun of a Hollywood premiere...without having to leave your couch!" Kepley says, "This summer, CPH commissioned a talented array of local and national artists to create three brand new films for the holidays made especially for CPH and the Cleveland community. Now, we invite you to join us for the very first public viewing of these movies and to hear from the filmmakers! It will be a merry, bright, and festive evening for the entire family filled with music, animation, plenty of laughs, and a surprise or two."

The holiday films include: a heartwarming musical, THE 64 KEYS; a holiday ghost story, THE CHRISTMAS HOUSE; and a special tribute to being "HOME" FOR THE HOLIDAYS. Special guests to December's Theatre Thursday include filmmakers Jeff Talbott, Will Van Dyke, D.M. Pulley, Jimmie Woody, Sequoia Bostick, and performers Logan Dior Williams and Isaiah Young.

The event will also feature images from the CPH Festival of Trees of seasons past.

The CPH Annual Holiday Toy Drive is now virtual. Friends and supporters may make a financial donation to the Toy Drive by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com. CPH's Education Department will provide toys to students enrolled in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District throughout December.

KeyBank is Presenting Sponsor of the 2020-21 Theatre Season at Cleveland Play House.

Additional funding for Holiday Movie Night is provided by K&D, LSC Service Corporation, Medical Mutual of Ohio, and Cathy Lincoln.

THE FILMS

THE 64 KEYS

Written by Jeff Talbott and Will Van Dyke

Features Kate Baldwin, Graham Rowat and their son Colin

A heartwarming tale of a kid, their beloved Christmas gift, and the joy of family and music. Inspired by a true story. Talbott appeared as Adult Ralph in CPH's annual holiday production, A Christmas Story, from 2013 through 2019, as well as Ellsworth Snow in CPH's 2019 production of Into the Breeches!.

THE CHRISTMAS HOUSE

Written by D.M. Pulley

Directed by Jimmie Woody

Illustrations by Sequoia Bostick

Music by Obediya Jones-Darrell

Features Logan Dior Williams, Isaiah Young, and Tina D. Stump

Every neighborhood has a house different from the rest. On Christmas Eve, a brother and sister take a journey inside and discover the secrets within. Woody appeared as Brucie in CPH's 2018 production of Sweat as well as Paul in the 2013 production of 8.

"HOME" FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Written by and featuring

Christopher Gerson and Tarah Flanagan

Facing their first ever holiday together at home, long-time married couple, and regional theatre actors Christopher Gerson and Tarah Flanagan reach out to friends and family to hear about their holiday traditions and what "home" means to them. Gerson played the Old Man in CPH's production of A Christmas Story from 2014 through 2019. Flanagan appeared in CPH's 2019 productions of An Iliad and Every Brilliant Thing.

Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is Pay What You Can starting at $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. All films will be available for viewing "on demand" after the event. Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which allows audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Events take place on the third Thursday of each month through April 2021. All events at 7:00 pm. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

CPH Digital Pass Subscriptions are available starting at $75. Subscribers receive premium access to artistic programming and special events throughout the virtual season. Passes are available exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.