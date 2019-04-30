Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Announces European Tour 2019

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) will make a seven day, four concert tour to Europe this spring with COYO Music Director Vinay Parameswaran, who also serves as assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra. The ensemble will perform a program featuring Brahms, Bartók, and Adams in Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary from June 12-19, 2019. These performances mark the third international tour in COYO's 33-year history.

Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst will join COYO on tour in Austria, coaching the ensemble in Linz and conducting Brahms's Tragic Overture on June 12 at the Abbey of St. Florian.

"The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is an extremely talented ensemble. They are at the level of, or better than, some professional musicians I have heard," said Franz Welser-Möst. "They have access to musicians from one of the greatest orchestras in the world - The Cleveland Orchestra - and they learn what it means to be an orchestra musician on the highest possible level. It is a unique concept that a top orchestra has its own youth orchestra, and they are all trained exactly the same way."



"This is my first international tour with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, and I couldn't have asked for a better group of young musicians to travel with," said Vinay Parameswaran. "This really is one of the finest youth ensembles, and I'm extremely proud that they have the opportunity to represent Cleveland abroad and share their passion for music internationally. I'm also looking forward to Music Director Franz Welser-Möst joining us in Austria for coaching sessions and to lead the ensemble in Brahms's Tragic Overture, the opening piece of our concert. The opportunity to work with him on our tour will be an invaluable learning experience for these young musicians."

Before departing, COYO will present a free send-off concert on June 7 at Cleveland's Severance Hall, performing their repertoire for the European Tour. Details for all concerts on the tour are included in the calendar listings below.

Anton Bruckner Private University - Educational and Cultural Exchange

Franz Welser-Möst will guide a collaboration between the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Anton Bruckner Private University in Linz, Austria. This unique educational, cultural, and artistic exchange centers around an octet comprised of four COYO members - violinists Célina Bethoux and Kaylee Bontrager, violist Mikel Rollet, and cellist Katarina Davies - and four students from Bruckner University - clarinetist David Lehner, bassoonist Petra Seidl, horn player Felix Huettel, and bassist Jovian Raphael Mashayuekhi.

In May, Bruckner University students will visit Cleveland to rehearse with COYO's octet musicians and take part in lessons and coaching sessions led by Cleveland Orchestra musicians - cellist Paul Kushious and clarinetist Robert Woolfrey. The Bruckner students will also have private lessons with principal clarinetist Afendi Yusuf, principal bassoon John Clouser, horn player Richard King, and principal bass Max Dimoff.

In June, Franz Welser-Möst will join COYO in Linz, Austria for coaching sessions with the octet comprised of COYO and Bruckner University students. The collaboration will culminate with a performance of Schubert's Octet at Bruckner University's Great Hall on June 13. This concert will be part of the University's 2018-2028 Schubert Cycle. Ticket information is listed below in the calendar section.

"The collaboration between COYO and Bruckner University, where I studied, is a wonderful opportunity and an enriching experience for these students from different countries and backgrounds," said Music Director Franz Welser-Möst. "There is an enormous difference between the American and European cultures of the two institutions, so it will be an interesting learning process beyond just making music together. As I know from my own experience, there is much to be learned from others, and my hope is that the interactions between students will expand how they see themselves and each other."



On June 13, Bruckner University will host a panel discussion entitled "Tradition vs. Innovation" with Franz Welser-Möst and Tibor Navracsics, European Union Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport. This event at Bruckner University's Great Hall is free and open to the public, with registration required (the moderator will be announced at a later date). Details are listed below in the calendar section.

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Support

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and the Educational and Cultural Exchange with Anton Bruckner Private University is supported by long-term partner voestalpine AG, a group based in Linz, Austria.

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra tour is made possible in part through the generosity of the Vinney Family. In 2011, the Jules and Ruth Vinney Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra Touring Fund was established to help cover costs of Youth Orchestra touring and to provide scholarships to eligible Youth Orchestra members. An endowment gift from the Jules and Ruth Vinney Philanthropic Fund, advised by their children Les Vinney, Margo Vinney, and Karen Jacobs, established this generous Touring Fund, which will provide perpetual support toward the Youth Orchestra's ongoing touring program.





