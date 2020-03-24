Cleveland Orchestra Announces Cancellation of Upcoming Performances

The Cleveland Orchestra has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

"In accordance with state and federal containment guidelines and in order to help ensure the health of everyone across our community and beyond, today we are canceling all remaining performances by The Cleveland Orchestra through the end of the 2019-2020 season in May," said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. "This cancellation affects all public concerts and events at Severance Hall through May 31, 2020, including in-person education and community presentations and performances."



"Much has changed in our daily lives and routines in a very short period due to efforts to secure the health and safety of everyone here in Northeast Ohio and around the country," continued Gremillet. "Our gratitude goes out to all the people working on the front lines to contain the coronavirus - the healthcare workers and other heroes caring for those in need daily, all the other essential services workers, and to those facing the toughest decisions each day for the collective good of us all. For more than 100 years, through the best of times and the worst of times, The Cleveland Orchestra has sought to serve this community with fortitude, dedication, and pride. We are all being challenged once more, as we face changes that will carry us through this crisis toward the resumption of everyday schedules and the return of social gatherings, events, and performances. Working together as a community, I am confident that we will weather this storm.



"During these troubled times, the mission of The Cleveland Orchestra is as important as ever. Through music, we offer solace and respite from each day's challenges - and inspiration and hope for the future. While we cannot offer live performances at this time, this doesn't prevent us from sharing our music and doing everything we can to help make the world a better place.



"I invite everyone to listen to our weekly Saturday and Sunday broadcasts on ideastream/WCLV Classical 104.9 on the air or online, tune into to our daily Mindful Music Moments on social media, or listen to our newly-released recording A New Century on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify or wherever you stream music (clevelandorchestra.com/newcentury). In the coming weeks, we will be offering additional online performances and educational programs, including videos for children and families. We will announce details through the Orchestra's website, via social media, and in direct communications with our subscribers, donors, and ticket buyers.



"Despite current challenges, Music Director Franz Welser-Möst and the entire Cleveland Orchestra family remain committed to our mission to provide extraordinary musical experiences through live performances of great music. Human determination, ingenuity, and compassion will carry us through the current crisis. Once this storm has passed, we will again perform the finest music, in the greatest concert hall, with the most dedicated live audience in the world.



"In the coming weeks, we will announce details of The Cleveland Orchestra's 2020-21 Severance Hall Season, with concerts scheduled to begin as usual in September.



"At this exceptional moment in history, the continued commitment and support of our subscribers, single ticket buyers, and donors - has never been more important. With the help and dedication of everyone involved, The Cleveland Orchestra will rebound successfully, to continue providing unforgettable live musical memories to share with everyone in this community."



"It is, of course, challenging to find words for what we are all experiencing today. Our plans and expectations - how we are living our lives - have changed dramatically for everyone, onstage and off," said Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director of The Cleveland Orchestra, from his home in Austria. (Following the cancellations of the March concerts, Mr. Welser-Möst and his wife returned to Austria ten days ago.) "Yet I cannot fail to be optimistic for The Cleveland Orchestra, the Cleveland community, and, ultimately, for the world as a whole. Adversity tests our patience and our ingenuity. I am very grateful to the musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra for the extraordinary work they achieved in recent weeks, with changing schedules and expectations. I understand that all of us - musicians and audience alike - are disappointed by this change to the season at Severance Hall. Yet we must have faith in music and the arts to help focus our hopes and plans for the future. Keep listening to music, so much of which is being shared online and with neighbors. Let us work to support friends and family and everyone as we all work together toward the return of live performances, offered and experienced together."



For program details of April and May Severance Hall concert dates and times, please see the Program Information section below. The April and May cancellations include events and activities which are part of the Censored Art & Power festival partner events, details of those events are listed online here.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You