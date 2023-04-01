Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cleveland Ballet to Present CARMEN & OTHER WORKS, THE NUTCRAKER, and More in 9th Season

The company will also perform Aurora: A Sleeping Beauty Story with Cleveland Ballet Orchestra.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Cleveland Ballet to Present CARMEN & OTHER WORKS, THE NUTCRAKER, and More in 9th Season

Cleveland Ballet has announced their upcoming ninth season in Connor Palace at Playhouse Square. With a stunning selection of works and leadership from award-winning Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe, the company's ninth season promises to charm and captivate the Cleveland community.

Opening the season is Carmen & Other Works, including two new works from Ms. Guadalupe and the return of Cleveland Ballet Orchestra. A plotless choreographic masterpiece, Pas de Dix based on the grand ballet Raymonda, is set to the excerpts from Alexander Glazunov's incredible score. Five couples take the stage showing pure classicism, precision and elegance, giving life to his acclaimed musical ingenuity.

Nocturne is a new and inspiring piece based on the most sophisticated Nocturnes compositions by acclaimed composer Frédéric Chopin. Neoclassical ballet movements are the foundation for this new work, giving a different element to the phenomenal scores of the 19th century.

Carmen is a tale of passion, romance and sensuality. Caught in an act of murder, the titular character, a captivating Spanish gypsy woman, seeks to save herself by seducing the strikingly handsome Don José. Losing himself in Carmen's passionate Latin charms, Don José is eventually driven to do the unthinkable.

Carmen & Other Works will have two performances: Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

Returning now for two weekends, Cleveland's holiday classic The Nutcracker promises to enchant and inspire all audiences. A production known to audiences of all ages, Cleveland Ballet's The Nutcracker is distinctly Cleveland's and is one not to be missed. The ballet in two acts is based on the original story by E.T.A. Hoffman with music composed by the renowned Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Join Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel through the world - with a twist from Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe!

The Nutcracker will have 11 performances through Thursday, December 14 to Sunday, December 17 and Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 23.

Closing this extraordinary ninth season is the world premiere of Aurora: A Sleeping Beauty Story with Cleveland Ballet Orchestra. Focusing on the two conflicting forces of good and evil, the story begins with the evil Carabosse placing a curse on Princess Aurora during her christening celebration. As the plethora of fairies in the kingdom bring beautiful gifts, the kind Lilac Fairy cannot lift the curse but can soften it; Princess Aurora shall not die but sleep for one hundred years until a Prince awakens her with true love's kiss. Now a two-act production, Aurora brings an original flair to the classic story!

Aurora: A Sleeping Beauty Story will have three performances: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Season subscriptions and flex subscriptions are available with the advantage of choosing your seats for each show now! To purchase subscriptions, please call Cleveland Ballet Ticketing at 216.320.9000 x 107 or email tickets@clevelandballet.org




Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT)'s Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan will present DanceWorks (Part Two) 2023. This is the second in this year's installment of the annual festival.  The first was presented earlier this year.
Beck Center for the Arts' Creative Arts Therapies Department will produce an original theatrical production with music, our 21st Razzle Dazzle: By The Book--The Clef Notes, to be performed April 28 and April 29, 2023 in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building on the Oatey Recital Hall Stage.
The Cleveland Orchestra announced its 2023–24 Family Concert Series and Music Explorers Series at Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall and Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Music Center.
What did our critic think of SOMETING ROTTEN! at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre?

