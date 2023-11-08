Cleveland Ballet to Hold Auditions for 2024-2025 Season

Join the premier resident ballet company of Northeast Ohio for a chance to be part of their 10th-anniversary celebration.
Cleveland Ballet has revealed its 2024-2025 season audition tour dates as it seeks to add exceptional artists for the company's 10th-anniversary celebration.
Cleveland Ballet is the premier resident ballet company of Northeast Ohio. Recognized by Dance Informa USA as "the fastest growing [ballet] company in the nation," the auditions will look for talented artists to fill roles available for Cleveland Ballet company artists and School of Cleveland Ballet trainees.
Cleveland Ballet's contract runs 40 weeks from August through June, with healthcare and other benefits available. The comprehensive benefit package includes healthcare, dental, vision, short-term disability, long-term disability, and life insurance. Company artists have access to a team of physicians, physical therapists, and athletic trainers through the University Hospital Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, the official healthcare partner for Cleveland Ballet, for over five years.
Cleveland Ballet has been a resident company of Playhouse Square, the largest performing arts district in the United States outside of Lincoln Center in New York City, since 2017.
Touring opportunities are also available for Cleveland Ballet company artists, with performances throughout Northeast Ohio and the United States. Previous tour locations include Naples, FL, Jupiter, FL, Palm Beach, FL, and the company's summer home in Vermilion, OH.
The 2024-2025 season audition tour will be held in three United States cities in early 2024:
New York City, NY: January 28, 2024
Deadline to Submit Materials: December 26, 2023
School of American Ballet Studios
70 Lincoln Center Plaza | New York, NY 10023
Jupiter, FL: March 3, 2024
Deadline to Submit Materials: February 5, 2024
Performing Arts Academy of Jupiter
6743 W. Indiantown Rd. Ste. 34 | Jupiter, FL 33485
Cleveland, OH: March 10, 2024
Deadline to Submit Materials: February 12, 2024
Cleveland Ballet Studios
23020 Miles Rd. | Cleveland, OH 44128
Cleveland Ballet is rooted and deeply committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Interested dancers must submit audition materials in advance to be considered for an in-person audition opportunity. The complete requirements and additional information can be found at clevelandballet.org/company-auditions
