Cleveland Ballet to Debut THE NUTCRACKER at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

Cleveland Ballet will open its annual production of The Nutcracker with choreography by Co-Founder and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe on Friday December 3rd, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square. The highly anticipated and cherished holiday classic will include five performances through Sunday December 5th, 2021.

The two act ballet is based on the original story by E.T.A. Hoffman (1776-1822) "The Nutcracker And The Mouse King, '' with a musical score composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Cleveland Ballet's production of The Nutcracker features scenery by Cameron Caley Michalak and Jeffrey McLaughlin; costume design and construction by Guadalupe and the costume shop of Cleveland Ballet; and lighting design by Dennis Dugan. The production features the Company's entire roster of artists, as well as over sixty students from School of Cleveland Ballet.

"The excitement of The Nutcracker continues to grow each year as Northeast Ohio residents enjoy the holidays with us," said Co-Founder and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe. "We are excited to continue to bring this holiday tradition to Cleveland and Northeast Ohio and we look forward to performing in a larger venue at the Connor Palace in downtown Cleveland."

Guadalupe's version of the production comes with a twist that will immerse audiences in the tale of Caroline and her Prince as they battle the Mouse King, dance in a glistening snow fall, and travel by a hot air balloon to celebrate in exotic and magical lands. School of Cleveland Ballet join company members in this exquisite production with unique costumes and sets. A production that is not to be missed, and is suitable for children of all ages, will bring out the magic of the holiday season in all of us!

Performances of The Nutcracker are Friday, December 3rd at 11:00AM and 8:00PM, Saturday, December 4th at 1:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 5th at 1:00PM. Ticket prices begin at $25, and can be purchased online. To purchase tickets and for more information on the latest Covid-19 safety protocols please visit www.playhousesquare.org.