CPT to Present DANCEWORKS 2023 PART TWO Beginning This Month

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT)'s Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan will present DanceWorks (Part Two) 2023. This is the second in this year's installment of the annual festival. The first was presented earlier this year.

Four weekends of performances will take place in Cleveland Public Theatre's Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio in the heart of the Gordon Square neighborhood.

Week 1: April 20-22

MorrisonDance: 25 Years with MorrisonDance!

MorrisonDance has been sharing unique moving art in Cleveland and beyond for 25 years! Enjoy new creations featuring original music compositions by Braden Pontoli and a guest performance by former company member Maree ReMalia. Mixed throughout will be an eclectic mix of dances from the last 25 years that will showcase what dance critic Steve Sucato has called a "visual treat."

Company Bio

For 25 years, MorrisonDance has created and presented unique original productions. This small non-profit dance company finds inspiration in fostering collaboration and idea exchange to explore ways dance can evolve and adapt in a changing world. The Mission of MorrisonDance is to inspire and cultivate public awareness of the art of dance through performances, cross-disciplinary collaborations, and education; to provide, promote, and participate in educational and outreach programs that increase the awareness of dance and that assist and encourage community cultural and artistic endeavors; to research and develop integrated and cross-disciplinary teaching and presentation methods for dance; to create opportunities for artists and performers of various media, and to augment the accessibility of dance as a performing art. MorrisonDance.com

Week 2: April 27-29

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet": Fresh Inventions

Fresh Inventions is an exciting evening of dance full of innovative ideas and creative expression created by company members. The dancers will be challenged by this unique initiative to push boundaries with their artistic vision by exploring innovative movements. By providing a chance to confront convention, this fresh opportunity is bound to inspire audiences. A powerhouse of talent and passion will bring you into a new world of imagination and possibility through every move on stage! Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" is committed to creating and showcasing performances that reflect our times.

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," presents bold works and builds community through dance. The company honors the roots of pioneer ballet companies in the Great Lakes region. Today, the company is under the leadership of Dr. Margaret Carlson, former principal dancer for Cleveland Ballet, and Richard Dickinson, MFA, former Ohio Ballet dancer. The company strives to commission choreographers that elevate marginalized voices and reflect our times. Building community and offering opportunities to learn through dance are at the core of Verb's mission. Verb aims to bring programs out to the public, meeting people where they live, work, and learn. The company's children's programs explore topics such as arts appreciation, literacy, STEM, and cultural diversity. Verb also offers programs for seniors that emphasize movement to encourage socialization and wellness. The professional company is comprised of dancers from across the nation and globe. In addition to touring regionally, the company has toured internationally in Cuba and Taiwan and has built lasting partnerships that provide opportunities for cultural exchange. Verb Ballets aims to support art that is reflective of our current societal landscape and relevant to our dancers, communities, and dance enthusiasts in Ohio and abroad. More information can be found at www.verbballets.org.

Week 3: May 4-6

Mojuba! Dance Collective: Where The Light Enters

The work of transmuting trauma into triumph is an arduous, yet daily task for Black women. A celebration of the resiliency of the human spirit, Where the Light Enters is a demonstration of the power of choosing self-love, the promise of discovering connection and community, and hope which is catapulted by undying faith. It is a rallying cry for all of us to find our peace amongst the broken pieces.

Mojuba! Dance Collective (MDC) is an African contemporary dance company and platform dedicated to exploring spiritual and cultural dance traditions of the African Diaspora to restore community wellness, share and validate the Black narrative experience, and reestablish cultural connection. "Mojuba" is a Yoruba term which loosely means the art of offering reverence. In this way, we seek to celebrate, preserve and explore the narratives and artistic contributions of Black America. www.mojubadance.com

Week 4: May 11-13

Shri Kalaa Mandir: A Moment In Eternity

Time is the only constant. This production will capture the journey of an individual as they negotiate their pursuit for the proverbial fountain of youth. Along the journey, we'll witness time passing during the day, as seasons, in dreaming and waking states. As people fall in love, we see time slowing down. As people engage in war, we see time speed up. At the end of a long journey, we must live in the present to make the most of our world, relationships, and aspirations.

Founded by Sujatha Srinivasan, in 1993, Shri Kalaa Mandir (Center for Indian Performing Arts) is a leading Indian classical dance company in Ohio. It offers holistic training in Bharatanatyam that encompasses culture, knowledge of music, critical thinking, and adherence to the classical dance form and technique. Using traditional choreography, Sujatha has produced traditional and innovative dance productions to cater to a new landscape and audience. Taking stage at various venues, from Playhouse Square, Cleveland Museum of Art, Akron Civic Center, and Cleveland Public Theatre to countless diversity events and festivals in major venues across the city. SKM company dancers transcend barriers of tradition, language, and scholarship to develop and showcase their nuanced understanding of the intricacies of Bharatanatyam. They bring home top awards from major festivals and competitions year after year. Several senior SKM dancers are the front-runners in the next generation of the North American Bharatanatyam scene, creating new paths for themselves.

Ticket & Show Information

DanceWorks 2023 (Part Two) runs April 20 - March 13, 2023. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre, located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Choose What You Pay tickets starting at $1 can be purchased without handling fees online at www.cptonline.org or by phone through the Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

Click here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.

Thursdays offer Covid-conscious performances where audience members are required to wear facemasks. Also, every Friday is Free Bev Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere - your drinks are on CPT.