Bucyrus Little Theatre Plans Season of Short Online Plays This Year

Bucyrus Little Theatre's board is planning to bring actors back to its stage without a live audience this year, Telegraph Forum reports. These shortened plays will be available online, according to the company's president Cindy Light.

"What we've decided to do is very short little plays that involve fewer than six people," Light said. "We're going to try to stay as safe as possible, have fewer than 10 people at the theater at a time."

Bucyrus Little Theatre is currently working with a publishing company that offers 10-minute plays.

"Some of them are comedies, some are dramas," Light said. "We're looking at a couple that will work particularly well for Valentine's Day."

She says that they are hoping to put out a production before then, but they will have to continue working with the publishing company to work out the restrictions.

"It is going to cost us something and we don't expect to recoup, because we'll have to pay royalties and all that," she said. "We can always ask for donations, but that's not what we're about. We just want to be able to be on stage and have people remember that we're here, and be able to start something until we can actually get back into the theater."

In addition to these online productions, the company is planning to do another weekend of Musical of Musicals (the Musical) which was cut short last year when the pandemic shut the theater's doors. All of the cast members have said they're willing to return.

Read more on Telegraph Forum and stay up to date at https://www.bucyruslittletheatre.com/.