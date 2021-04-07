Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater Program Presents HONK! JR.

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the virtual production of Honk! JR, Available for convenient streaming May 20 to May 23, 2021, this adaptation of the beloved fable of The Ugly Duckling focuses on creativity and compassion.

With music by George Stiles, and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, Honk! JR is based on the well-known story by Hans Christian Andersen, The Ugly Duckling, and the award-winning full length musical Honk. This charming family musical conveys an important message, about being unique, and different.

Honk! JR. is adapted for a young cast, as a heartwarming celebration of being different. Through laughter, and a few tears, everyone can see themselves in this cast of cute to curmudgeonly characters. Direction and choreography by Sarah Clare, and music direction by Heidi Herczeg. Clare states, "Working with our students is a never ending master class in adaptability, resilience, and passion. We are thankful for our artists onstage and behind the scenes. Behind every adapted design, additional resource, mask, and bottle of hand sanitizer, is a dedicated team whose hard work helps keep our students safe, and creating the work they love."

In this witty and hilarious, but also very touching show, the character of Ugly looks quite a bit different from their siblings, and it's starting to show. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite their mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about themselves, the little fowl finds themselves on an adventure of self-discovery, while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters, and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be, especially with these funny fellows. This touching musical is perfect for all ages.

The production will be filmed in-person, with participants masked, and socially-distanced. Students of Beck Center, not limited to youth theater classes, were invited to audition for this piece. The cast consists of 48 students ages 7-18.

This limited virtual engagement runs online, on-demand, to stream May 20 to May 23, 2021 on any device in the comfort of your home, as part of Beck Center for the Arts' 72nd Youth Theater Season. For more information on this production please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Honk! JR. is produced with special permission by Musical Theatre International.