BWW Review: CLEVELAND THEATRE IN THE PANDEMIC

Baldwin Wallace University revives acclaimed SPRING AWAKENINGIf you didn't have a previous opportunity, check out the profile of BWMT's SPRING AWAKENING in American Theatre Magazine. (To read my review of the show go to: http://www.royberko.info/ and scroll down to the review.Thursday - Saturday, December 17-19, 8 p.m. EST
Sunday, December 20, 2 p.m. EST
Tickets on sale now at conversation.bw.edu/Spring-Awakening ••••••••••CPH Presents: Songs from THE FIRST NOELSunday, Dec. 20 | 7:30 PM ESTWith pop, gospel, and reimagined classics, The First Noel tells the story of a family that must confront the grief of the past in order to reunite and celebrate the joy of the present. Join Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb and CWRU/CPH MFA alum Lelund Durond Thompson for a special behind-the-scenes look of their musical The First Noel. This holiday concert will feature performances of select songs and exclusive interviews with the creative team. A moving and uplifting gift for the entire family! Registration is required in advance. Viewing access is $10 per household. This special event will be streamed online through your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. ••••••••••••••••Blank Canvas Theatre presents DRIVE-IN IN A WINTER WONDERLAND
(A LIVE Multimedia, Drive-in Theatre Experience)TWO NIGHTS ONLY! DECEMBER 19 & 20 Saturday at 6pm & 8pm Sunday at 6pm
Rated: G (Bring the whole family)
Run time: 60 mins (no intermission)No-contact, socially responsible, multimedia performance in the 78th Street Studios parking lot. Show will include actors dressed as iconic horror characters singing some of your favorite holiday songs. This drive-in show will feature a full live band, some of your favorite BCT performers, and the lighting and projection design that you have come to love. As well as our friends at NINJA CITY selling food and drinks! What better way to get into the Holiday spirit?
$40 per vehicle (Please share a vehicle ONLY with those in your quarantine pod)
Advance sale only, so get your tickets NOW! All audience members will remain in their cars during the performance. In addition to the speakers in our parking lot, the audio for our show will be transmitted directly to your vehicle's radio. The show will be a one-act concert, allowing you to arrive and leave without ever exiting your car. We'll even be sending you a playbill digitally, as well as a special ticket to put in your windshield. This ensures that you don't have to come into direct contact with any of our staff during your visit. While the restroom facilities in the building will be available, please note that if you choose to use the restroom, you do so at your own risk and must wear a mask.All parking is first-come, first-served.
Parking lot opens at 5:15pm for 6pm shows and 7:15 for the 8pm show.
To purchase tickets for this show CLICK HERE •••••••••Karamu House Announces Virtual Holiday Show "Joyful: A Karamu Holiday Celebration," a virtual performance, is available to watch at home from now until January 9, 2021. The show, an hour in length, will feature joyful, festive songs from around the world, with dance performances.For tickets, which are $24.99 for 48-hour viewing, go the Karamu website: karamuhouse.org •••••••••••••Cleveland Play House Theatre Thursday
Theatre Thursday
Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
It's movie night at CPH! Join for a special screening of three original short films created just for CPH!
by Jeff Talbott and Will Van Dyke
A heartwarming tale of a kid, their beloved Christmas gift, and the joy of family and music. Inspired by a true story. Features Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, award-winning audio book narrator (as well as Broadway actor), Graham Rowat, and their son Colin.The Christmas House
story by D.M. Pulley, film by Jimmie Woody with illustrations by Sequoia Bostick
On Christmas Eve, a brother and sister take a journey inside and discover the secrets within. This is an entirely Cleveland production, including illustrator Sequoia Bostick, costume designer Melody Walker, actor Tina Stump, composer Obediya Jones-Darrell. "Home" for the Holidays
by Christopher Gerson and Tarah Flanagan
Facing their first ever holiday together at home, long-time married couple and regional theatre actors Christopher Gerson and Tarah Flanagan reach out to friends and family to hear about their holiday traditions and what "home" means to them.Important Viewing Details:
- The live viewing begins December 17 @ 7:00 PM and will be recorded.
- In the event you miss the show or are registering late, a recorded version will be made available to you until December 20 @ 5:00 PM.
- Events are streamed through your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via Zoom.
- Registration is required in advance. Viewing access is $5 per household.
- After registering below, you will receive a Cleveland Play House Receipt.
