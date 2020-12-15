BWW Review: CLEVELAND THEATRE IN THE PANDEMIC

••••••••••

Theatre Thursday

Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

It's movie night at CPH! Join for a special screening of three original short films created just for CPH!

A heartwarming tale of a kid, their beloved Christmas gift, and the joy of family and music. Inspired by a true story. Features Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin , award-winning audio book narrator (as well as Broadway actor), Graham Rowat , and their son Colin.

On Christmas Eve, a brother and sister take a journey inside and discover the secrets within. This is an entirely Cleveland production, including illustrator Sequoia Bostick, costume designer Melody Walker, actor Tina Stump, composer Obediya Jones-Darrell.

Facing their first ever holiday together at home, long-time married couple and regional theatre actors Christopher Gerson and Tarah Flanagan reach out to friends and family to hear about their holiday traditions and what "home" means to them.

The live viewing begins December 17 @ 7:00 PM and will be recorded.

and will be recorded. In the event you miss the show or are registering late , a recorded version will be made available to you until December 20 @ 5:00 PM.

or are , a recorded version will be made available to you until December 20 @ 5:00 PM. Events are streamed through your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via Zoom .

. Registration is required in advance. Viewing access is $5 per household .

. After registering below, you will receive a Cleveland Play House Receipt .

. Click here to learn more!

