BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ, and More Set For Playhouse Square 2026-27 Broadway In Akron Series

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Pop culture icons and legendary stories take center stage as Playhouse Square unveils the 2026 - 2027 Broadway in Akron season. The series is a collaboration between Playhouse Square and The University of Akron with shows performed at E.J. Thomas Hall.

The 2026 - 2027 season includes: Beetlejuice (September 22 – 23, 2026), The Bodyguard (October 27 – 28, 2026), A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (March 16 – 17, 2027), and The Wiz (April 26 - 27, 2027).

“We are thrilled to present a new Broadway in Akron season that brings beloved stories and exciting new productions,” said David Greene, Senior Vice President of Programming at Playhouse Square. “The dedication and enthusiasm of our season ticket holders makes it possible for us to bring these remarkable shows to Akron and create experiences that our audiences will remember for years to come.”

The season kicks off in late September with Beetlejuice (September 22 – 23, 2026), based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Next up, the international smash hit musical The Bodyguard (October 27 – 28, 2026), takes center stage in October. Inspired by the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music.

Continuing the series in March 2027, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (March 16 – 17, 2027) brings the sounds of Neil Diamond to E.J. Thomas Hall. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, it is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. Finally, the season concludes in April 2027 with The Wiz (April 26 -27, 2027), the Tony Award ®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to Akron! A groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz that changed the face of Broadway from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk.

Season ticket packages range from $95 - $380 and are the only way to guarantee seats to all four shows not only at the absolute lowest price but also in the best locations. A three-month payment option is available for all packages. Complimentary parking is included for certain packages.

In addition, Broadway in Akron season ticket holders enjoy benefits like easy ticket exchanges and pre-sale or discount offers to select events at both E.J. Thomas Hall and Playhouse Square.

BEETLEJUICE

September 22 – 23, 2026

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Akron.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that’s out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

THE BODYGUARD

October 27 – 28, 2026

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

March 16 – 17, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

THE WIZ

April 26 - 27, 2027

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!