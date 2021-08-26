Cleveland Public Theatre to Present PANDEMONIUM 2021: THE BREAK OF DAWN

Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan will present Pandemonium 2021-CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular-on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 7:00pm through midnight. The Pandemonium 2021 theme is "The Break of Dawn."

Pandemonium transforms the CPT campus into a labyrinth of theatre, dance, visual art, and performance in every corner. Tickets are all-inclusive, featuring fabulous local food, free valet, and complimentary drinks served all night long. A feast for the eyes, mind, appetite, and imagination-Pandemonium proceeds benefit CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pandemonium 2020 was adapted into Awakenings: A Virtual Gala, an experience that took guests inside the labyrinth-from the comfort of their own homes. With the generosity of CPT's 2020 PAN Award Honoree Micki Byrnes, Awakenings: A Virtual Gala premiered a one-hour special, Awakenings, A Celebration of Cleveland Public Theatre, on WKYC Channel 3, followed by a virtual After-Party on Zoom.

For Pandemonium 2021, to ensure the safety of the guests, artists, and staff, the majority of the party will take place outside. At this time, 80% of performances and 100% of food and beverage service are planned for outdoors and under tent canopies so guests can celebrate rain or shine! All guests, volunteers, artists, and staff at Pandemonium are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and vendors will wear masks.

This year, CPT honors Randell McShepard (Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer for RPM International Inc) with the 2021 PAN Award, recognizing his advocacy for equity and inclusion, the environment, and our Greater Cleveland community.

Click here to view videos and event pages from past Pandemoniums.

Pandemonium 2021 is Saturday, September 18

When: Saturday, September 18, 2021. Registration begins at 6:45pm, doors open at 7pm

Where: Cleveland Public Theatre, 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102

Tickets: $180 ($100 tax deductible) includes food, drink, and complimentary valet parking

Tickets are available online at www.cptonline.org or by calling (216) 631-2727 ext. 501. Proceeds support CPT's groundbreaking artistic work and life-changing education programs.

Pandemonium 2021 Artists (list subject to change):

Dance Performances by Verb Ballets; Inlet Dance Theatre; Ballet Legato; Nehemiah Spencer Live Music Performances by Pureplex DJs featuring Neil Chastain and DJ Square Biz; The Prom Queens; Harmony, and more Original Theatrical Work by Raymond Bobgan & Cleveland CORE Ensemble; Carrie Williams & Amy Schwabauer; Amanda Lin Boyd; The Dark Room featuring plays by Tim Collingwood, Craig Webb, Renee Schilling, Molly McFadden; Andrew Aaron Valdez; Raja Belle Freeman; Anthony "Amplified" Evans; Patrick Warner; Holly Holsinger; Cassandra Harner; Avery LaMar Pope; Syrmylin Cartwright, and many more Additional Performances by Mark Zust; Martinique Mims; Erin E. Dolan & Stratosphere; Ohio City Theatre Project; Nadia Tarnawsky; Toby Vera Bercovici; Daniel Wasdahl; Radio on the Lake Theatre; Window Performances with Maya Nicholson, Ananias J. Dixon, Sidney Smith, Abraham McNeil Adams, Chelsea Jordan Cannon, Mónica A. Cerpa Zúñiga, Mary-Francis R. Miller, and Alisha M. Caraballo Visual Art Installation & Multimedia by Inda Blatch-Geib Designs; Cara Romano

Pandemonium 2021 Celebrity Chefs as of 8/26/2:

Frank's Falafel House, Grumpy's Cafe, Gypsy Beans & Baking Co., Ninja City Kitchen and Bar, Rinca??n Criollo, Saigon Food Service and Catering, Sweet Moses, The Root Café, Toast, Urban Kitchen, & XYZ the Tavern