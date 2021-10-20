World Premiere NEED YOUR LOVE Adds New Musical Chapters In The Life Of R&B Singer Little Willie John

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park continues its season with a second world premiere: NEED YOUR LOVE by writer-director KJ Sanchez.

The production, beginning Oct. 30 continues the unforgettable story of R&B singer Little Willie John, the King Records star who was first featured in the 2018 world premiere production Cincinnati King. Made possible thanks to support from the Rosenthal Family Foundation, NEED YOUR LOVE runs through Dec. 12. Official opening night is Thursday, Nov. 4.

With live performances of "Fever," "My Love Is," "Shakin'" and "Need Your Love So Bad," the musical docudrama will please audiences who enjoy R&B renditions of some of music's greatest songs as will fans of prior shows like Cincinnati King, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet and Low Down Dirty Blues.



"From the first day of auditions for Cincinnati King, we could tell that Little Willie John was going to be an exciting character, and then our first preview proved how much the audience was connected with him - especially when he sang!" Sanchez says. "There was always a deep interest in Willie, and I always had a passion for spreading the word about his brilliance."

Like Cincinnati King, NEED YOUR LOVE features an onstage band for John's musical performances. Musicians Richard Livingston Huntley, Ralph Huntley and Cincinnati's own Terrell Montgomery return for musical accompaniment along with Joel Greenberg. Richard Livingston Huntley also returns as Music Director.

"The story of Little Willie John is so powerful and compelling, and his music is so engrossing and current that I'm very excited to be able to share his music and story with more people," says Livingston Huntley.

In addition to the music, NEED YOUR LOVE tells the story of Little Willie John's childhood in Detroit, how he got his first record with Syd Nathan's King Records, and much more about his time and life before his tragic death at age 30, including stories from his sister, Mable John, who Sanchez interviewed for the play.

"He was one of the finest singers to have ever lived. He could sing anything, and he should still be alive today," says Sanchez, who noted his performances inspired the likes of James Brown

Sanchez began writing NEED YOUR LOVE when the Black Lives Matter movement swept across social media in 2020, and she thought of his own life cut short - with songs unsung and stories untold - resulting in a production that's relevant to our lives today.

"Each and every day we should be asking, what are we doing with our talent? What are we passionate about? How do we honor those that have fallen between the cracks? Who tells our story?" Sanchez explains.

Performances on Tuesdays through Saturdays will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. There is one Wednesday matinee at 1 p.m. on Nov. 17. Individual tickets start at just $35. Student tickets are just $15 on the day of the show for all other performances. Discounted ticket prices for teens are available for all productions and are $30 to $45, depending on show and seat location.

ADVISORY: Recommended for adults and teenage audiences. This musical docudrama celebrates the life of a talented R&B singer, whose behind-the-scenes tales feature some mild adult language and mature themes.