Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 18, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Southern Gateway Chorus - A LITTLE A CAPELLA MUSIC - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Runners-Up: Deondra Kamau Means - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Martin Dockery - THE SEX LIFE OF BUTTERFLIES - Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Jon Bennett - FIRE IN THE METH LAB - Cincinnati Fringe Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tislarm Bouie - THE WIZ - The Children's Theatre Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Peyton Wright - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre, Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Roderick Justice and Maddie Jones - MATILDA JR - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Daryl Harris - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Kristie Marasch - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre, Jeff Shearer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Rainy Edwards - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Zhailon Legingston - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Rodney Neal - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, Chad Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre, Dee Anne Bryll - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Derek Snow - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players

Runners-Up: Sara Clark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Candice Handy - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Patrick Phillips - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Eric Cimini - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts

Runners-Up: Beth Boland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc., Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Tyler Gabbard - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Yemi Oyediran - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Runners-Up: Damon Stevens - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Paul Chiappone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc., William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts

Best Musical

Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Runners-Up: THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, GEORGE REMUS - The Carnegie, TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Brandi La'Sherill - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Chris Carter - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts, Celia D'Ascenzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Amanda Marasch-Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Samantha Russell - I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Erin Bonham - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre, Torie Wiggins - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Best Play

Winner: I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Runners-Up: INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: LA BOHÉME - Cincinnati Opera

Runners-Up: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera SIGNOR DELUSO - Northern Kentucky University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Seth Howard - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Nate Bertone - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Tyler Gabbard - RENT - The Carnegie, Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Don Moore - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Don Moore - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Robert Carlton Stimmel - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Zack Bennet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Je'Shaun Jackson - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Matt Neal - SPONGBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts, Christian Arias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Cody Hendershot - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc.

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Elli Maddock - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Runners-Up: Sara Mackie - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Elizabeth Taylor - Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA THE MUSICAL, JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Carnegie

Runners-Up: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Footlighters, Inc., Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Related Stories
SIX, BEETLEJUICE, MJ: THE MUSICAL & More Announced for Broadway in Cincinnati 23/24 Se Photo
SIX, BEETLEJUICE, MJ: THE MUSICAL & More Announced for Broadway in Cincinnati 23/24 Season
Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati presented by TriHealth has announced a highly-anticipated season lineup of shows including previously announced SIX, along with new musicals BEETLEJUICE, MJ: THE MUSICAL, and more.
Tickets On Sale For A CHORUS LINE, THE CHINESE LADY And More At At Cincinnati Playhouse Photo
Tickets On Sale For A CHORUS LINE, THE CHINESE LADY And More At At Cincinnati Playhouse
Tickets are now on sale for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Spring 2023 shows, which will take place in the new Moe and Jack's Place — The Rouse Theatre and the historic Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre. The season will open with an all-new production of A Chorus Line on Thursday, March 16 with previews running March 11, 14 and 15.
PRINCESS & FROG Comes to the Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati Next Month Photo
PRINCESS & FROG Comes to the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Next Month
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with PRINCESS & FROG at the Taft Theatre February 18 – 27, 2023.
HADESTOWN Comes to the Aronoff Center in April Photo
HADESTOWN Comes to the Aronoff Center in April
Broadway in Cincinnati presents HADESTOWN at the Aronoff Center in April 2023. The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album will come to Cincinnati in 2023. Performances run from April 18 - 30, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
January 18, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
January 18, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
January 18, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
January 18, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards
January 18, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
share