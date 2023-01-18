Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Southern Gateway Chorus - A LITTLE A CAPELLA MUSIC - Cincinnati Music Theatre
Runners-Up: Deondra Kamau Means - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Martin Dockery - THE SEX LIFE OF BUTTERFLIES - Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Jon Bennett - FIRE IN THE METH LAB - Cincinnati Fringe Festival
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tislarm Bouie - THE WIZ - The Children's Theatre Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Peyton Wright - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre, Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Roderick Justice and Maddie Jones - MATILDA JR - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Daryl Harris - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Kristie Marasch - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre, Jeff Shearer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Rainy Edwards - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Zhailon Legingston - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Rodney Neal - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, Chad Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre, Dee Anne Bryll - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Derek Snow - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players
Runners-Up: Sara Clark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Candice Handy - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Patrick Phillips - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Eric Cimini - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Beth Boland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc., Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Tyler Gabbard - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Yemi Oyediran - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Runners-Up: Damon Stevens - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Paul Chiappone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc., William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts
Best Musical
Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Runners-Up: THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, GEORGE REMUS - The Carnegie, TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Brandi La'Sherill - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Chris Carter - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts, Celia D'Ascenzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Amanda Marasch-Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Samantha Russell - I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Erin Bonham - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre, Torie Wiggins - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Best Play
Winner: I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Runners-Up: INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: LA BOHÉME - Cincinnati Opera
Runners-Up: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera SIGNOR DELUSO - Northern Kentucky University
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Seth Howard - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Nate Bertone - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Tyler Gabbard - RENT - The Carnegie, Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Don Moore - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Don Moore - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Robert Carlton Stimmel - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Zack Bennet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Je'Shaun Jackson - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: Matt Neal - SPONGBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts, Christian Arias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Cody Hendershot - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc.
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Elli Maddock - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Runners-Up: Sara Mackie - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Elizabeth Taylor - Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA THE MUSICAL, JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: The Carnegie
Runners-Up: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Footlighters, Inc., Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
