Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Southern Gateway Chorus - A LITTLE A CAPELLA MUSIC - Cincinnati Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Deondra Kamau Means - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Martin Dockery - THE SEX LIFE OF BUTTERFLIES - Cincinnati Fringe Festival, Jon Bennett - FIRE IN THE METH LAB - Cincinnati Fringe Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tislarm Bouie - THE WIZ - The Children's Theatre Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Peyton Wright - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre, Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Roderick Justice and Maddie Jones - MATILDA JR - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Daryl Harris - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Kristie Marasch - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre, Jeff Shearer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Rainy Edwards - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Zhailon Legingston - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Rodney Neal - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, Chad Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre, Dee Anne Bryll - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Derek Snow - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players



Runners-Up: Sara Clark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Candice Handy - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Patrick Phillips - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Eric Cimini - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Beth Boland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc., Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Tyler Gabbard - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Yemi Oyediran - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company



Runners-Up: Damon Stevens - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions, Paul Chiappone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc., William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts

Best Musical

Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati



Runners-Up: THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, GEORGE REMUS - The Carnegie, TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Brandi La'Sherill - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Chris Carter - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts, Celia D'Ascenzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Amanda Marasch-Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Samantha Russell - I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Erin Bonham - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre, Torie Wiggins - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Best Play

Winner: I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati



Runners-Up: INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: LA BOHÉME - Cincinnati Opera



Runners-Up: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera SIGNOR DELUSO - Northern Kentucky University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Seth Howard - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Nate Bertone - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Tyler Gabbard - RENT - The Carnegie, Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Don Moore - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Don Moore - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Robert Carlton Stimmel - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Zack Bennet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Je'Shaun Jackson - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: Matt Neal - SPONGBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts, Christian Arias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Cody Hendershot - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc.

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Elli Maddock - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park



Runners-Up: Sara Mackie - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Elizabeth Taylor - Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati



Runners-Up: LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Rise Up Performing Arts, MATILDA THE MUSICAL, JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Carnegie



Runners-Up: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Footlighters, Inc., Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati