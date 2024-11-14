Video: Watch Cincinatti Playhouse in the Park's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Set Be Built

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It takes a theatrical village to create a show like A CHRISTMAS CAROL!

Watch our the Production Team of A Christmas Carol at Cincinatti Playhouse in the Park assemble the set, then experience holiday magic like never before, Nov. 22 - Dec. 29.

The holiday story you love unfolds in spectacular fashion in Moe and Jack’s Place – The Rouse Theatre! In Charles Dickens’ classic tale, Ebenezer Scrooge is a greedy curmudgeon who finds his heart changing when three spirits and the ghost of a long-lost friend show him the errors of his ways.

Across one fateful Christmas Eve night, Scrooge recalls the warmth and generosity of past loved ones, learns the value of kindness through Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family and glimpses a terrifying future should his heart remain the same. Featuring dazzling set, costume and lighting designs, A Christmas Carol promises a magical holiday experience for your family!

