VIDEO: Get A First Look At SANCTUARY CITY at CincyPlay

Now on stage through October 22nd, 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Get a first look at CincyPlay's production of Sanctuary City, now on stage through October 22nd.

An unconventional love story. How far would you go to help a friend, and what would you be willing to risk? In this strikingly intimate play, two young people become one another’s sanctuaries as the children of U.S. immigrants in the wake of 9/11.

Through years of late-night conversations, they see each other through adolescence and fight to find their place in the world. When G becomes a naturalized citizen, she finds a way to help B stay in the country legally.

But what begins as a simple choice becomes far more complicated, and G and B’s relationship teeters on the brink of falling apart. This searing new play from Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok is an unconventional love story that’s as timely as it is unforgettable.







1
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Appoints Five New Musicians as it Heads into the 2023-24 Sea Photo
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Appoints Five New Musicians as it Heads into the 2023-24 Season

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced the appointment of five new full-time musicians to the Orchestra roster for the 2023-24 season. Learn more about the new appointments here!

2
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman Brings 20th Anniversary Tour to the Aronoff Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman Brings 20th Anniversary Tour to the Aronoff Center, April 19

On the heels of the successful "Postcards From Ireland," Celtic Woman will carry on its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

3
Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto Will Lend His Voice to The Childrens Theatre Of Cincinnatis THE Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto Will Lend His Voice to The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Cincinnati Reds First Baseman Joey Votto will lend his voice to the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's upcoming production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION.

4
Cincinnatis Vocal Arts Ensemble Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup Photo
Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble (VAE), led by Music Director and Grammy Award-winning artist Craig Hella Johnson, has announced its 2023-2024 season. Learn more about the lineup here!

