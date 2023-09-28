VIDEO: Get A First Look At SANCTUARY CITY at CincyPlay

Now on stage through October 22nd, 2023.
POPULAR
Get a first look at CincyPlay's production of Sanctuary City, now on stage through October 22nd.
An unconventional love story. How far would you go to help a friend, and what would you be willing to risk? In this strikingly intimate play, two young people become one another’s sanctuaries as the children of U.S. immigrants in the wake of 9/11.
Through years of late-night conversations, they see each other through adolescence and fight to find their place in the world. When G becomes a naturalized citizen, she finds a way to help B stay in the country legally.
But what begins as a simple choice becomes far more complicated, and G and B’s relationship teeters on the brink of falling apart. This searing new play from Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok is an unconventional love story that’s as timely as it is unforgettable.
Videos
|Clue
Aronoff Center (5/14-5/19)
|The Prom
Cincinnati Music Theatre (11/03-11/11)
|The Rape of Lucretia
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (11/16-11/19)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Aronoff Center (3/12-3/24)
|NARNIA The Musical
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (12/09-12/18)
|August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (2/17-3/10)
|The Match Game
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (4/13-5/05)
|Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) (11/19-11/19)
|Aladdin
Aronoff Center (11/14-11/19)
|Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (4/20-4/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You