University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music Shares Fall 2022 Schedule Of Performances And Public Events

Audiences are invited to return to the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music's (CCM) concert halls and theaters to experience world-class performances and presentations by the next generation of performing and media artists! The college's fall 2022 schedule of free and ticketed events is now available. Tickets go on sale beginning on Monday, Aug. 22, through the CCM Box Office website.

CCM's fall lineup of CCM OnStage events includes exemplary faculty and guest artist recitals, dazzling musical theatre, acting, opera and dance productions; exhilarating orchestral, winds, jazz and choral performances, enlightening public lectures - and much more! Learn more about CCM's schedule of performing and media arts events by referring to the list below or by visiting ccm.uc.edu/onstage.

CCM offers free admission to many of its public events. Some events do require purchased tickets; tickets for those events will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. CCMpower members and patrons who purchased subscriptions in 2019-20 were given a Pre-Sale Code, which grants them exclusive access to purchase tickets on Aug. 15-21 before the general on sale date and a 10% discount on ticket prices.

Tickets can be purchased online at ccmonstage.universitytickets.com. The CCM Box Office will re-open to accept orders over the phone at 513-556-4183 and in person at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

Be the first to know about future ticket on-sale dates and more: sign up for our email list at ccm.uc.edu/subscribe. CCM will share its spring 2023 schedule of performances and public events in November.

UPCOMING CCM ONSTAGE FALL 2022 PERFORMANCES

AUGUST/SEPTEMBER

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 30

• Faculty Artist Series •

Russell Burge, vibraphone; Sergio Pamies, piano; Aaron Jacobs, bass; and John Taylor, drums

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theatre

Admission: FREE

_____

4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

• Guitar Series •

50TH ANNIVERSARY GALA CONCERT

Classical Guitar Ensemble

Christopher Wilke, director

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of CCM's Classical Guitar program with a special concert featuring distinguished alumni in solos and ensembles performed by Amy Brucksch, Duane Corn, Brian DeLay, Murray Holland, Luke Jackson, Julie Goldberg, James Meade, Leighann Narum and Matthew Trkula. The concert will include the world premiere of three new works written for the occasion by Wenbin Lyu, Christopher Teves and Christopher Wilke, as well as a guitar orchestra made of alumni and current students. The gala also recognizes the program's founder, Professor Emeritus Clare Callahan, with the launch of a new scholarship named in her honor to help promising young guitarists achieve their dreams.

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6

• CCM String-Quartet-in-Residence Series •

OPENING CONCERT

Ariel Quartet

Described by the American Record Guide as "a consummate ensemble gifted with utter musicality and remarkable interpretive power," the Ariel Quartet has earned a glowing international reputation. The ensemble is comprised of Alexandra "Sasha" Kazovsky, violin; Amit Even-Tov, cello; Gershon Gerchikov, violin; and Jan Grüning, viola. The group was formed in Israel in 1998 and has served as CCM's string quartet-in-residence since 2012.

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet in F major, Op. 18, No. 1

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet in G major, Op. 18, No. 2

BEETHOVEN: String Quartet in D major, Op. 18, No. 3

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Tickets: $29.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

• Winds Series •

OF THEE WE SING

CCM Wind Symphony and Wind Ensemble

Kevin Michael Holzman and Thomas Gamboa, music directors and conductors

The CCM Wind Symphony and Wind Ensemble perform music by American composers commemorating historical events, places and culture.

Wind Ensemble:

JOLLEY: Motordom

LO PRESTI: Elegy for a Young American

MILBURN: American Hymnsong Suite

NELSON: Savannah River Holiday

Wind Symphony:

ZARE: We Choose to Go to the Moon

DANYEW: Into the Silent Land

WARD (ARR. DRAGON): America the Beautiful

COPLAND: Lincoln Portrait

GOULD: Symphony No. 4, "West Point"

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

• Faculty Artist Series •

Dror Biran, piano

Featuring guest artists Paul York, cello; and Geoffrey Herd, violin

Showcasing piano trios by Claude Debussy and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13

• Faculty Artist Series •

Soyeon Kate Lee, piano

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

• Orchestra Series •

THE OCEAN

CCM Concert Orchestra

Aik Khai Pung, music director and conductor

Featuring faculty artist Quinn Patrick Ankrum, mezzo-soprano

SIBELIUS: The Oceanides, Op. 73

ELGAR: Sea Pictures, Op. 37

FRANCK: Symphony in D Minor

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

• The Joseph and Frances Jones Poetker Thinking About Music Lecture Series •

WOMEN AUDIO PRODUCERS AND ENGINEERS, AND THE CASE AGAINST GENDER VENTRILOQUISM

Helen Reddington, Senior Lecturer in Music Production at the University of East London

This talk will focus on women professionals in the UK music industry. Reddington's The Lost Women of Rock Music (Equinox, 2012) features women punk instrumentalists in the UK in the late 1970s, speaking through the lens of history. These experiences, voiced by the women themselves, challenged the male narrative of the subculture and indeed Its very maleness. Reddington's She's at the Controls (Equinox, 2019) follows the same methodology, this time focusing on much more recent accounts by women in the music industry. It focuses both on the reasons why it is important that women have equality of access to the music industries, and the impact of often invisible male gatekeeping on the end product (the music) that we listen to and map our lives to. Reddington will discuss issues raised by the women producers and engineers that she interviewed and will contextualize these within the central concept of the book: that of gender ventriloquism.

Location: Online via Zoom. Contact Professor Jeongwon Joe for details.

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

• Orchestra and Choral Series •

HOPE, FATE, TRIUMPH

CCM Philharmonia, Chamber Choir, Chorale and UC Choruses

Mark Gibson, music director and conductor

Joe Miller, music director and conductor

Brett Scott, Reina Dickey and Isiah Maxey, music directors and conductors

The CCM Philharmonia opens its 2022-23 season with former Guggenheim Fellow Nkeiru Okoye's Voices Shouting Out, which the composer wrote in response to 9/11. In her words, "it was a march to acknowledge those fighting on behalf of our safety, and yet a sparkling celebration of life for those who continue living." Then CCM choirs and UC Choruses join the orchestra for Brahms' Schicksalslied (Song of Destiny) and Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68.

NKEIRU OKOYE: Voices Shouting Out (2002)

BRAHMS: Schicksalslied, Op. 54

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $25; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

• Jazz Series •

DON'T GIT SASSY: THE MUSIC OF THAD JONES

CCM Jazz Orchestra

Scott Belck, music director

Thad Jones' big band music embodies the height of sophistication, the depths of hard driving swing, the relentless groove of the blues and the beauty of a compositional style like no other. Join us for an evening celebrating the swinging music of this American jazz master.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $25; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20

• Faculty Artist Series •

Pavel Vinnitsky, clarinet; and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello

Featuring guest artist Anna Vinnitsky, piano

WEBER: Grand Duo concertant, Op. 48

A. VINNITSKY: Spring of 2020: Four Months Without Words for Clarinet and Piano

BRAHMS: Trio in A Minor for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 114

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

• CCMpower Special Event Series •

30 YEARS OF STEPHEN: THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN FLAHERTY

CCMpower Fundraising Gala

Join us for the world premiere of a theatrical concert featuring works by CCM alumnus and Broadway composer Stephen Flaherty. The performance features CCM students with alumni and Broadway stars Christy Altomare, Ashley Brown, Jason Graae, Aaron Lazar, Bryonha Marie, Stephanie Jae Park, Alton Fitzgerald White and other surprise guests. Audiences will also experience the premiere of two never before heard compositions performed by Flaherty himself! Proceeds benefit CCM student scholarships and projects.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: Tickets on sale August 15. Special ticket pricing and limited seating. Sponsorship and ticket information available online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

• Jazz Series •

IN THE TRADITION

CCM Jazz Lab Band

Craig Bailey, music director

Featuring swing music from the masters, including Count Basie Thad Jones, Duke Ellington, Bill Holman, Woody Herman and more.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

• Faculty Artist Series •

Michael Chertock, piano

Featuring faculty artist Dror Biran, piano, and guest artist Charles Morey, violin

A performance of works by Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Fiday.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

• Faculty Artist Series •

Ric Hordinski, guitar

Featuring guest artists Ted Nelson, cello; and Eric Bates, violin

Original works for six- and 12- string, fretted and fretless, prepared and under-prepared guitar.

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

• Play Series •

CINCINNATI DIONYSIA:

LYSISTRATA + THE TROJAN WOMEN

Adapted by Ellen McLaughlin

Brant Russell, director

Caitlin Hines, dramaturg and director of movement

Megan Steigerwald-Ille, musicology consultant

Ellen McLaughlin's adaptations of Aristophanes' Lysistrata and Euripides' The Trojan Women tell stories of women impacted by war and their struggle to take control of their fates. A satirical comedy, Lysistrata focuses on women who try to end the Peloponnesian War by going celibate until their men see reason and lay down their arms. Known as the first anti-war play in the western canon, The Trojan Women focuses on the surviving women who grapple with grief, fear and the total devastation of their homes after their city's defeat in the Trojan War.

Estimated runtime: 2 hours plus an intermission

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $32.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29

• Winds Series •

MINIMALIST MASTERS

Musica Nova

Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor

CCM Musica Nova's inaugural concert features the music of renowned minimalist composers, including Steve Reich's stunning audio/visual collaboration Reich/Richter.

ADAMS: Son of a Chamber Symphony

PÄRT: Fratres

REICH: Reich/Richter

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

• The Joseph and Frances Jones Poetker Thinking About Music Lecture Series •

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: VARIETIES OF INVERTIBLE CANON IN THE LONG SIXTEENTH CENTURY

Denis Collins, Associate Professor in Musicology from University of Queensland, Australia

This presentation takes as its starting point a seeming error in a musical example in Gioseffo Zarlino's Le istitutioni harmoniche (1558). Careful comparison with similar examples shows that all of his examples are correct as notated. They demonstrate a contrapuntal technique that results in a type of invertible canon in performance. This lecture points to other situations where Zarlino's theories can help in unravelling the complexities of 16th-century counterpoint. It also discusses how canons, including those that employ complex procedures, enjoyed a long history as title pages or frontispieces to manuscript collections or printed volumes of music. These canons were often presented in geometric shapes whose symbolic significance could be reinforced by accompanying artwork or textual commentaries.

Location: Online via Zoom. Contact Professor Steven Cahn for details.

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

• Winds Series •

MASTERWORKS

CCM Wind Symphony

Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor

The CCM Wind Symphony performs masterworks by world-renowned composers.

MENNIN: Canzona

GOTO: A Wild Rose Above

LUKÁS: Musica Boema

DICKERSON: Essay for Band

GOTKOVSKY: Symphonie pour grande orchestra d'harmonie

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

OCTOBER

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

• Starling Series •

STARLING SHOWCASE

Kurt Sassmannshaus, music director

Showcasing Starling violin students from the college and pre-college programs.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

• Faculty Artist Series •

Daniel Weeks, tenor

Donna Loewy, piano

A song recital featuring works by Quilter, Liszt, Hahn, Tosti, Donizetti and Berger.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

• Winds Series •

CCM BRASS CHOIR SHOWCASE

Timothy Northcut, music director and conductor

CCM's nationally recognized Brass Choir performs selections featuring brass ensembles large and small consisting of students from the CCM horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba/euphonium and percussion studios.

STEPHENSON: Fanfare and March

GJEILO: Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium)

HUSA: Divertimento

EWAZEN: Symphony in Brass

...and more from Brass Chamber Ensembles

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

• Winds Series •

INSPIRATIONS

CCM Wind Ensemble

Thomas Gamboa, music director and conductor

SOUSA: Washington Post March

GOULD: Ballad for Band

TOCH: Spiel for Wind Orchestra, Op. 39

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: English Folk Song Suite

GERSHWIN/ VAN GILS: An American in Paris

WAGNER/BOURGEOIS: Elsa's Procession to the Cathedral

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

• Musical Theatre Series •

SHE LOVES ME

Book by Joe Masteroff

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Based on a play by Miklos Laszio

Originally Directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Originally Produced on Broadway by Harold Prince

In Association with Lawrence N. Kasha and Philip C. McKenna

Original Orchestrations by Don Walker

Adapted by Frank Matosich, Jr.

Eric Byrd, director and choreographer

Ian Axness, musical director

Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Based on a play that inspired the beloved film You've Got Mail, the musical shares an enemies-to-lovers story about two shop clerks who normally don't get along - until they begin an anonymous love letter exchange after they respond to a lonely-hearts ad in the newspaper.

Estimated runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Tickets: $29.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

*Please note that traffic and parking around campus will be heavier than normal on Oct. 8 due to UC Homecoming Activities. CCM encourages patrons to purchase parking in advance through the Box Office.

_____

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

• Faculty Artist Series •

Christopher Wilke, guitar

Featuring faculty artists Quinn Patrick Ankrum, mezzo-soprano; James Bunte, saxophone; and Michael Unger, harpsichord

Music for theorbo, lute, classical guitar and electric guitar featuring works by Benjamin Britten, Miguel Llobet, Dorothy Chang and others.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

• Orchestra Series •

FULL FORCE

CCM Philharmonia

Mark Gibson, music director and conductor

Join us for a performance of Aya Yoshida's Double Face, winner of CCM's Alexander Zemlinsky Prize for Composition in 2019, and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2, known for its rich orchestration and passionate melodies.

AYA YOSHIDA: Double Face (2015; rev. 2022)

RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 2, Op. 27 (1907)

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $25; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18

• Percussion Series •

CCM Percussion Ensemble

James Culley, music coordinator

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

• Composition Series •

SONIC EXPLORATIONS

Mara Helmuth, music director

An evening of electroacoustic music by CCM students, faculty and guests.

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

• Guest Artist Series •

Palmetto Saxophone Quartet

Featuring the premiere of a new work by CCM Saxophone Instructor Om Srivastava.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

8 p.m. Friday, Oct, 21

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27

8 p.m. Friday, Oct, 28

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

• Musical Theatre Series •

SOMETHING ROTTEN

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Diane Lala, director and choreographer

Matthew J.C. Welsh, musical director

Two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway. Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Estimated runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $39.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

• Orchestra Series •

POLISH ARTISTRY

CCM Concert Orchestra

Aik Khai Pung, music director and conductor

Featuring faculty artist Rick VanMatre, saxophone

Join us for a rare collaboration of Polish Artists. Anna VanMatre's spectacular artworks inspired Piotr Szewczyk to compose a new saxophone concerto that will be premiered by Rick VanMatre.

LUTOSŁAWSKI: Symphonic Variations

SZEWCZYK: Concerto for Saxophone (To Those Who Protect) *World premiere

STRAVINSKY: Firebird Suite (1919 version)

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

• Starling Series •

Starling Chamber Orchestra

Kurt Sassmannshaus, music director

Showcasing the superbly talented young students from the Starling Preparatory String Project.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

• Jazz Series •

A NIGHT WITH TAMIR HENDELMAN

CCM Jazz Orchestra

Scott Belck, music director

Featuring guest artist Tamir Hendelman, piano

Award-winning jazz pianist Tamir Hendelman joins the CCM Jazz Orchestra for a night of classic swinging piano. Hendelman is a shining star on the jazz scene, a true virtuoso, he has performed with the Jeff Hamilton Trio, the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Harry Allen, Teddy Edwards, Warren Vache, Houston Person, Jeff Clayton, Nick Brignola, Phil Upchurch, Rickey Woodard, John Clayton and Barbara Morrison.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $25; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25

• Composition Series •

A VIEW FROM THE EDGE

A showcase of newly-written musical works by CCM's brilliant composition majors.

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25

• CCM String-Quartet-in-Residence Series •

BARTOK AND SCHUBERT

Ariel Quartet

CCM's internationally acclaimed String-Quartet-in-Residence continues its concert series with works by Béla Bartók and Franz Schubert. Specific repertoire TBA.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Tickets: $29.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

• Choral Series •

LIFE AND DEATH: BACH DANCES

CCM Chamber Choir

Joe Miller, music director and conductor

Featuring faculty artist Elliot Madore, baritone

Featuring guest choreographer Taylor Carrasco and guest artists from Cincinnati Ballet

J.S. Bach's Magnificat in D Major and Ich habe genung come to life with dance and theatrical staging at Cincinnati's Christ Church Cathedral. The performance of the combined Baroque masterpieces features a collaboration with guest artists from the Cincinnati Ballet, professional musicians and CCM's faculty and student artists.

Location: Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Tickets will not be available to purchase in-person at the venue. Buy tickets online.

_____

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

• CCM Prep Series •

GINO DIMARIO SCHOLARSHIP RECITAL

CCM Prep music students who are candidates to receive the fall 2022 Gino DiMario Memorial Scholarship will perform at this event along with past DiMario scholars. Scholarship winners will be announced following the performances.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

NOVEMBER

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

• Guitar Series •

Classical Guitar Ensemble

Christopher Wilke, director

Solos, duos, trios and quartets for classical guitar.

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2

• Choral Series •

UC CHORUSES FALL CONCERT

Alta Petit, Juncta Juvant and Cabaret Singers

Reina Dickey, Isiah Maxey and Matthew Swope, music directors and conductors

Comprised of students from all 14 of UC's colleges, the UC's Alta Petit Treble Chorus, Juncta Juvant Tenor/Bass Chorus and Cabaret Singers join together for a diverse musical program of texts, time periods and composers.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6

• Play Series •

A DREAM PLAY

By August Strindberg

Translated by Harry G. Carlson

Vincent DeGeorge, director

A young woman from another world is sent to earth to see what it is like to be human. In Strindberg's A Dream Play, written in 1901, the playwright has sought to imitate the disconnected but apparently logical form of a dream. Anything can happen, everything is possible and plausible. Time and space do not exist. Using the backdrop of real-life events, Strindberg spins new patterns of memories, experiences, inventions and absurdities all in the quest to discover if life is really worth living.

Estimated runtime: 100 minutes, no intermission

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Tickets: $27; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

*Please note that traffic and parking around campus will be heavier than normal on Nov. 5 due to a UC Football game. CCM encourages patrons to purchase parking in advance through the Box Office.

_____

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3

• Jazz Series •

NEW YORK

CCM Jazz Lab Band

Craig Bailey, music director

Featuring compositions and arrangements by artists who have been influenced by the New York scene and lifestyle.

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4

• Winds Series •

DREAMSCAPE

CCM Wind Symphony

Featuring the CCM Youth Wind Ensemble (CYWE)

Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor

Featuring faculty artist Denise Tryon, horn

Featuring guest composer Catherine Likhuta

Join the CCM Wind Symphony and Youth Wind Ensemble as we explore the magical world of dreams. Additional repertoire to be announced.

Wind Symphony:

THEOFANIDIS: I wander the world in a dream of my own making

BARFIELD: Here We Rest

LIKHUTA: Vivid Dreams Concerto for Low Horn and Wind Ensemble

MASLANKA: A Child's Garden of Dreams

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9

• Choral Series •

CCM Chorale

Brett Scott, music director and conductor

CCM Chorale presents a concert of newly composed music by a diverse group of composers from around the world, including several North American premieres.

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

• Winds Series •

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

Musica Nova

Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor

Featuring Michael Delfín, harpsichord

CCM Musica Nova Presents a program of contemporary compositions in homage to past eras, composers and compositions, featuring CCM Alumnus Evan Williams' Dead White Man Music.

STUCKY: Partita-Pastorale, after J.S.B.

LASH: Subtilior, Lamento

THORVALDSDOTTIR: Hrím

WILLIAMS: Dead White Man Music

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

• Orchestra Series •

MOZART AND MORE

CCM Philharmonia

Mark Gibson, music director and conductor

CCM Philharmonia performs W.A. Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5, featuring the student winner of CCM's Violin Concerto Competition. Additional repertoire to be announced.

W.A. MOZART: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $25; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15

• Winds Series •

THE PLACES YOU'LL GO

CCM Wind Ensemble

Thomas Gamboa, music director and conductor

Featuring the CCM Youth Wind Ensemble (CYWE) Symphonic Winds

ITO: Festal Scenes

RESPIGHI: Huntingtower Ballad

CHÁVEZ/ERICKSON: Sinfonia India

DELLO JOIO: Scenes from the Louvre

VILLA LOBOS/REED: Bachianas Brasileiras

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

• Opera Series •

DIALOGUES OF THE CARMELITES

Music and Libretto by Frances Poulenc

Libretto by Emmet Lavery

TBA, guest conductor

Robin Guarino, director

Based on a true story, this haunting opera tells the tale of the Carmelite Nuns, a small order put to death during the French Revolution. The fictional Parisian aristocrat Blanche de la Force attempts to find refuge with the nuns, setting the stage for a psychological study of devotion in the face of terror. Sung in French with English supertitles.

Estimated runtime: 3 hours and 6 minutes with intermission

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $35.50-$39.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

• Guest Artist Series •

Hinge Quartet

Location: Cohen Family Studio Theater

Admission: FREE

_____

4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

• Jazz Series •

JAZZ HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

CCM Jazz Orchestra

Scott Belck, music director

Celebrate the holidays with the hot rhythms and cool sounds of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Stan Kenton, Count Basie and Duke Ellington, and a few surprise guest vocalists who will help us swing into the season!

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $29.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21

• Winds Series •

CCM BRASS CHOIR SHOWCASE

Timothy Northcut, music director and conductor

CCM's nationally recognized Brass Choir performs classical, popular and folk selections, featuring brass ensembles large and small consisting of students from the CCM horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba/euphonium and percussion studios.

D'ADDONA: Grand Fanfare

PRICE: Adoration

PLOG: Symphony for Brass

...and more from Brass Chamber Ensembles

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22

• Orchestra Series •

​KODÁLY AND DVOŘÁK

CCM Concert Orchestra

Aik Khai Pung, music director and hammered dulcimer

Featuring alumni guest artist Jiannan Cheng, conductor

KODÁLY: Háry János Suite

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95 "From the New World"

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30

• Orchestra Series •

VOCAL CHAMBER SHOWCASE

Musica Nova

Gwen Coleman, music director and conductor

Join us for a music of delightful music for chamber orchestra and voice, performed by CCM student artists.

HÄNDEL: Let the Bright Seraphim Eternal Source of Light Divine

RAVEL: 5 Mélodies populaires grecques

ROREM: Selections from Aftermath

SHENG: Three Love Songs

Location: Robert J. Werner Recital Hall

Admission: FREE

_____

DECEMBER

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

• Chamber Music Series •

CCM CHAMBER CONCERT: PIANO

Sarah Minneman, chamber music coordinator

Featuring CCM student artists performing chamber music pieces for piano.

Location: Mary Emery Hall, Room 3250

Admission: FREE

_____

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

• Dance Series •

DANCE WORKS

Shauna Steele, director

A mixed repertoire performance featuring ballet and contemporary dance, including a holiday selection in collaboration with CCM's costume design and technology students.

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $29.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

FEAST OF CAROLS

CCM Chamber Choir, Chorale and Concert Orchestra, UC Choruses and Cincinnati Youth Choir

Featuring guest choirs from Sycamore High School, Walnut Hills High School and Conner High School

Joe Miller, Brett Scott, Aik Khai Pung, Robyn Lana, Reina Dickey and Isiah Maxey, conductors with guest conductors Ken Holdt, Antony Nims and John DeFerraro

Bring family and friends to CCM to welcome the 2022 holiday season with festive choral favorites performed by CCM's, UC's and CYC's fabulous choirs and outstanding guest choirs.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $21.50-$25.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5

• CCM Prep Series •

CCM Youth Wind Ensemble and CYWE Chamber Ensembles

Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor

James Bunte, Thomas Gamboa and Michael Mergen, chamber ensemble directors

The area's most talented high school instrumentalists perform traditional and contemporary band music.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6

• CCM Prep Series •

CCM Jr. Youth Wind Ensemble and CYWE Symphonic Band

Rick Canter and Christopher Nichter, conductors

The area's most talented middle and high school instrumentalists perform traditional and contemporary band music.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7

UC Symphony Orchestra

Brendan Boyle, music director and conductor

Comprised of non-music majors, UC's campus orchestra is designed to provide students with an opportunity to share their love of great music from the orchestral repertoire.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

UC Bearcat Bands

Christopher Nichter, music director and conductor

Join the UC Bearcat Bands for a thrilling evening of music. Consisting primarily of students majoring in fields outside music, these future musical citizens are sure to impress and inspire!

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

_____

7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

• CCM Prep Series •

FALL YOUTH BALLET CONCERT

Tricia Sundbeck, director

The CCM Youth Ballet Companies feature talented students from ages nine through adult, performing traditional and contemporary works choreographed by CCM and CCM Prep faculty.

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: Prices start at $19.50; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

• CCM Ensemble-in-Residence Series •

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Cincinnati Youth Choir

Robyn Lana, music director

Join the Cincinnati Youth Choir as children and youth from across the Greater Cincinnati area celebrate the season and the many cultures of the community.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $15; student and group discounts available. Buy tickets online.

_____

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

• CCM Prep Series •

CCM Junior Strings

Rachel Bierkan, director

CCM Junior Strings features the area's premiere string players, ages 10-14, performing a variety of traditional, contemporary and multi-cultural string orchestra music.

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Admission: FREE

All events listed above take place in CCM Village on UC's campus unless otherwise indicated. Please see individual event information for details and ticket ordering information. Repertoire and dates are subject to change. View CCM's inclement weather policy here.

All of CCM's ticketed events will have digital programs instead of printed programs. QR codes will be displayed at events to give access to the digital programs to patrons. The programs will also be accessible through the links below. Programs for events will be shared shortly before the event date.

Tickets are on sale beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, for 2019-20 subscribers; pre-sale information was shared to previous subscribers, who have exclusive access to tickets Aug. 15-21. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 22.

Ticket discounts are available for UC and non-UC students and groups.

Our Box Office staff is always ready to answer your questions by email at boxoff@uc.edu. The Box Office will re-open to phone and in-person purchases on Monday, Aug. 29.

Experiencing the magic of CCM OnStage has never been easier! Purchase your tickets:

Online at ccmonstage.universitytickets.com

Over the phone at 513-556-4183 (beginning on Aug. 29)

In person at the CCM Box Office in the Atrium of UC's Corbett Center for the Performing Arts (beginning on Aug. 29)

CCM OnStage patrons can order prepaid parking at $10 for each performance selected; parking passes are available for purchase through the CCM Box Office. Prepaid parking is date/performance specific. CCM Garage parking rates for a performance or special event is usually available for $10-15.

CCM's Box Office hours are Mon-Fri from 12:30-6 p.m., Sat. from 12-4 p.m. and one hour prior to curtain for ticketed performances. Hours subject to change based on the University of Cincinnati calendar.

CCM's schedule of student recitals and other public events can be found online here. Performance dates and details subject to change.

Additional information can be found on UC's calendar.