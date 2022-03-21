Two New Board Directors Join EdTA

The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) members have elected two board directors in voting that closed March 16, 2022. Patricia Santanello of Dublin, Ohio, and Silvia D. Scaife of Auburn, Ala., will serve as board directors. Both bring deep educator experience to the board.

Santanello is theatre director at Dublin Scioto High School, a board member for the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, and a member of EdTA's main stage adjudication committee. She previously served on the EdTA board from 2002-2005 and on the Ohio chapter board from 1990-2021, with eight years as co-chapter director.

Scaife is Career Technical Director for Auburn City Schools. Scaife is a current EdTA board member and the Alabama Thespians performance coordinator. She holds a Ph.D. in curriculum and teaching. An educator/administrator of 24 years, Scaife was named Auburn City Schools System Teacher of the Year at elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Scaife has served on the board since May 2021, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy for the remainder of the current term. This will be her first elected term.

Currently, the EdTA Board consists of nine elected members, including the president, vice president and immediate past president, and three appointed members (see current board). These two board members' terms will begin July 1, 2022.

The vice president/president serves a five-year term, with two years as vice president, two as president, and one as past president. Elected board directors serve three-year terms and may be re-elected for a total service of six years. Appointed board members serve one four-year term.

Members also approved four code changes about appointed board directors, president or vice president vacancies, membership withdrawal, and updating code language to association instead of organization. Read what's changed.

About the Educational Theatre Association

