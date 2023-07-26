Tickets on Sale For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY in Cincinnati This Week

The show will play the Aronoff Center from October 17 – 29.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati has announced that tickets for the Cincinnati engagement of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country will go on sale Friday, July 28 as a part of the 23/24 season presented by TriHealth. The show will play the Aronoff Center from October 17 – 29, and tickets will be available online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office, downtown.

 
Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”  

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. 

Casting to be announced at a later date.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith

orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.  Girl From The North Country is produced by Runaway Entertainment.

Girl From The North Country’s Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award® nominee for “Best Musical Theater Album.” 

Girl From the North Country will play the Aronoff Center from October 17 - 29, 2023: Tuesday – Thursdays at 7:30PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 8:00PM, Sundays at 1:00PM and 6:30PM. Tickets start at $43 and can be found online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office downtown. For groups of 10 or more, contact the group sales department at 513.369.4363. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

 


