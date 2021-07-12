The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Announces Auditions for Touring Company

TCT is holding online auditions for the 21-22 TCT on Tour Acting Company! All roles are paid positions. Auditions and Callbacks will be conducted via video submissions.

To be considered, email a PDF of your current headshot and resume, as well as a YouTube link (marked unlisted) with a 1-minute song selection (Pop/Rock or Contemporary Musical Theatre) that shows off your range and personality. Email to eric.byrd@tctcincinnati.com with subject line "ACTOR SUBMISSION-TCT On Tour." PLEASE SUBMIT BY AUGUST 1, 2021

You must follow all instructions above to be considered. If they are considering you for their touring company, they will reach out with additional submission instructions and may ask you to put sides from the show on tape.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati believes the stories on their stages and the work they do behind the scenes must reflect the diverse communities they serve. They believe inclusive work cultures spark wide-ranging, exploratory conversations and learning. Therefore, they strongly welcome and encourage people from all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, gender, gender identities, religions, abilities and ages to apply as they continue their commitment to diversity and build an inclusive environment at TCT.

ABOUT TCT on TOUR

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is seeking a diverse company of actors for the 2021-2022 TCT on Tour season, a division of the organization that brings the magic of live theatre to schools, libraries, event spaces, and beyond, with company members responsible for all aspects of production including tour management, travel and load in/out. The ideal candidate is flexible, hard-working, and passionate about their craft and the organization's mission. They should be able to lift 50 lbs. safely, and have a valid driver's license. Local Actor Salary $500+ per week. TCT on Tour rehearses each show for two weeks, and performs 5 days a week with two guaranteed days off each week.

[ACTOR 1] - Male identifying, any ethnicity, versatile comedic singing actor to play multiple roles in Rapunzel's Hairy Fairy Tale, Nutcracker Rocks and Lewis, Clark, and York. Puppeteering ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about November 8, 2021-April 30, 2022.

[ACTOR 2] - Female identifying, BIPOC Actress, versatile singing actor to play Rapunzel in Rapunzel's Hairy Fairy Tale, multiple roles in Nutcracker Rocks and Sacagawea and others in Lewis, Clark, and York. Puppeteering ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about November 8, 2021-April 30, 2022.

[ACTOR 3] - Male identifying, Black/African American Actor, versatile singing actor to play York in Lewis, Clark, and York, multiple roles in Nutcracker Rocks, and Rapunzel's Hairy Fairy Tale. Puppeteering ability a PLUS! Contract dates on/about November 8, 2021-April 30, 2022.

Organizational Overview:

TCT's mission is to educate, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. They fulfill their mission through three primary programs:

·TCT MainStage at the Taft Theatre

·TCT On Tour

·TCT Academy

Vision: To awaken a lifelong love of theatre in children and the young at heart.

Core Beliefs:

·They believe in the power of theatre to enrich lives and create deeper understandings of people, cultures, and perspectives.

·They believe that their audiences deserve high quality experiences that are rich with wonder, honesty, compassion, joy, and wisdom.

·They believe that the arts and education are not mutually exclusive.

·They believe that the art they create must respect the diversity of their community.

·They believe in the power of integrated arts education to enrich our lives and our communities.